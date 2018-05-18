शहर चुनें

सोशल मीडिया यूजर्स ने अंगद बेदी को बताया नेहा धूपिया का भाई, तो ऐसे मिला करारा जवाब

न्यूज डेस्क/अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली, Updated Fri, 18 May 2018 05:35 PM IST
नेहा धूपिया (37) और अंगद बेदी (35) अपना हनीमून मनाकर अमेरिका से इंडिया लौट आए हैं। दोनों को मुंबई एयरपोर्ट पर रोमांटिक पोज देते दिखाई दिए।
