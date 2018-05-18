बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
{"_id":"5afebfbd4f1c1b1a5e8b56a0","slug":"neha-dhupia-and-angad-bedi-troll-in-social-media-delhi-ncr","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0938\u094b\u0936\u0932 \u092e\u0940\u0921\u093f\u092f\u093e \u092f\u0942\u091c\u0930\u094d\u0938 \u0928\u0947 \u0905\u0902\u0917\u0926 \u092c\u0947\u0926\u0940 \u0915\u094b \u092c\u0924\u093e\u092f\u093e \u0928\u0947\u0939\u093e \u0927\u0942\u092a\u093f\u092f\u093e \u0915\u093e \u092d\u093e\u0908, \u0924\u094b \u0910\u0938\u0947 \u092e\u093f\u0932\u093e \u0915\u0930\u093e\u0930\u093e \u091c\u0935\u093e\u092c","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
सोशल मीडिया यूजर्स ने अंगद बेदी को बताया नेहा धूपिया का भाई, तो ऐसे मिला करारा जवाब
न्यूज डेस्क/अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली, Updated Fri, 18 May 2018 05:35 PM IST
नेहा धूपिया (37) और अंगद बेदी (35) अपना हनीमून मनाकर अमेरिका से इंडिया लौट आए हैं। दोनों को मुंबई एयरपोर्ट पर रोमांटिक पोज देते दिखाई दिए।
