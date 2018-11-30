बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
{"_id":"5c01107bbdec2241c31d1ce2","slug":"chandigarh-comedian-kapil-sharma-bachelor-party-wedding-with-ginni-chatrath","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"Photos: \u0915\u0949\u092e\u0947\u0921\u093f\u092f\u0928 \u0915\u092a\u093f\u0932 \u0936\u0930\u094d\u092e\u093e \u0915\u0940 '\u092c\u0948\u091a\u0932\u0930 \u092a\u093e\u0930\u094d\u091f\u0940' \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092e\u091a\u093e \u0907\u0924\u0928\u093e \u0927\u092e\u093e\u0932...\u0922\u094b\u0932 \u0939\u0940 \u092b\u091f \u0917\u092f\u093e","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
Photos: कॉमेडियन कपिल शर्मा की 'बैचलर पार्टी' में मचा इतना धमाल...ढोल ही फट गया
न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, चंडीगढ़, Updated Fri, 30 Nov 2018 04:05 PM IST
कॉमेडियन कपिल शर्मा की बैचलर पार्टी का वीडियो सोशल मीडिया पर वायरल हो रहा है। इसमें इतना धमाल मचा कि बजाते-बजाते ढोली का ढोल ही फट गया।
