दिल्ली: थाली में फिर आएगी 'लाली', थोक बाजार में गिरे टमाटर के दाम, आने वाले दिनों में और राहत की उम्मीद

दिल्ली में टमाटर की कीमतों में भारी गिरावट देखने को मिली है। ओखला थोक सब्जी बाजार में एक टमाटर विक्रेता ने बताया कि देश के कई हिस्सों में भारी बारिश और आयातित टमाटर की अपर्याप्त मात्रा के कारण कीमतें बढ़ गई थीं। हालांकि आपूर्ति सामान्य होने के साथ कीमतें 35 रुपये प्रति किलोग्राम से 40 रुपये प्रति किलोग्राम तक गिर गई हैं। आढ़ती कयास लगा रहे हैं कि आने वाले दिनों में दाम और कम हो जाएंगे।
Prices of tomatoes ease in Delhi— ANI (@ANI) November 27, 2021
"Prices had soared due to heavy rain in many parts of India & insufficient quantity of imported tomatoes. With supplies returning to normal, rates have fallen to Rs 35/kg-Rs 40/kg," says a tomato seller at Okhla wholesale vegetable market pic.twitter.com/JTzljq4M3i
रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.