दिल्ली: हौज खास के पास सड़कों पर दिखा बड़ा सिंकहोल, इलाके में मच हड़कंप, कोई घायल नहीं 

A massive sinkhole spotted near Hauz Khas in Delhi.— ANI (@ANI) July 31, 2021
It was brought to notice btw 9:30-10 am. We barricaded the area&informed the traffic dept. It's not confirmed but the cause can be a cracked sewer line connected to Delhi Jal Board. No one was injured: UB Singh, Asst engineer pic.twitter.com/EwUBbrTdEv
रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.