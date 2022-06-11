दिल्ली: बड़ी समस्या है वाहन प्रदूषण, पर्यावरण मंत्री बोले- संयुक्त कार्य योजना के लिए हस्तक्षेप करे केंद्र सरकार

राजधानी दिल्ली में प्रदूषण की समस्या कितनी बड़ी है इससे कोई अनभिज्ञ नहीं है। शनिवार को दिल्ली के पर्यावरण मंत्री गोपाल राय ने कहा कि दिल्ली में वाहन प्रदूषण बड़ी समस्या है। हम पहले से ही यहां सीएनजी वाहन के इस्तेमाल को प्राथमिकता दे रहे हैं, लेकिन अब इसे बदलकर इलेक्ट्रिक करने की योजना बना रहे हैं। दिल्ली के प्रदूषण में यहां का अपना योगदान मात्र 30 प्रतिशत है। बाकी प्रदूषण अन्य राज्यों से आता है। ऐसे में एक संयुक्त कार्य योजना पर काम करने के लिए केंद्र को हस्तक्षेप करने की जरूरत है।
Vehicle pollution big in Delhi. We'd already introduced CNG vehicles here & now hoping to promote & change them to electric. Delhi contributes to only 30% of its pollution, rest from other states. Centre needs to intervene for a joint action plan: Delhi Environment Min Gopal Rai pic.twitter.com/1Lbawkazoe— ANI (@ANI) June 11, 2022
