Delhi: कांग्रेस को बड़ा झटका, पूर्व विधायक तरविंदर सिंह मारवाह ने थामा भाजपा का दामन

दिल्ली कांग्रेस को भारतीय जनता पार्टी ने बड़ा झटका दिया है। बुधवार को दिल्ली में कांग्रेस के पूर्व विधायक तरविंदर सिंह मारवाह ने भाजपा ज्वाइन कर ली है। मारवाह ने भाजपा महासचिव विनोद तावड़े और पूर्व विधायक मनजिंदर सिंह सिरसा सहित अन्य नेताओं की मौजूदगी में भाजपा मुख्यालय में सदस्यता ग्रहण की।
We welcome Tarvinder Singh Marwah, member DSGMC and ex-MLA from Jangpura constituency into @BJP4India Family. He is a people’s leader who has built unmatched goodwill for his accessibility for the people of Jangpura.@TawdeVinod pic.twitter.com/epqQUoJcsP— Manjinder Singh Sirsa (@mssirsa) July 6, 2022
