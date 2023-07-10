Delhi: युमना का जलस्तर बढ़ा, खतरे के निशान के नजदीक; हथिनीकुंड बैराज से नदी में छोड़ा गया पानी

यमुना का जलस्तर खतरे के निशान के करीब पहुंच गया है। इससे नदी के निचले हिस्से में बाढ़ की आशंका बढ़ गई है। राजधानी में आज सुबह आठ बजे ओल्ड रेलवे ब्रिज पर यमुना नदी का जलस्तर 203.33 मीटर दर्ज किया गया। नदी का चेतावनी स्तर 204.50 मीटर है। हथिनीकुंड बैराज से आज सुबह 8 बजे 2.79 लाख क्यूसेक पानी यमुना नदी में छोड़ा गया।

Delhi | At 8 am, the water level of river Yamuna recorded at 203.33 metres at Old Railway Bridge. Warning level of the river is 204.50 metres.