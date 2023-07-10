Delhi: युमना का जलस्तर बढ़ा, खतरे के निशान के नजदीक; हथिनीकुंड बैराज से नदी में छोड़ा गया पानी

लेटेस्ट अपडेट्स के लिए फॉलो करें
यमुना का जलस्तर खतरे के निशान के करीब पहुंच गया है। इससे नदी के निचले हिस्से में बाढ़ की आशंका बढ़ गई है। राजधानी में आज सुबह आठ बजे ओल्ड रेलवे ब्रिज पर यमुना नदी का जलस्तर 203.33 मीटर दर्ज किया गया। नदी का चेतावनी स्तर 204.50 मीटर है। हथिनीकुंड बैराज से आज सुबह 8 बजे 2.79 लाख क्यूसेक पानी यमुना नदी में छोड़ा गया।
वहीं, प्रशासन ने रविवार शाम को ही यमुना खादर इलाके में मुनादी करानी शुरू कर दी है। लोगों के लिए ऊपरी इलाके में टेंट लगाने शुरू कर दिए गए हैं। यमुना खादर क्षेत्र में खेती करने वाले लोगों को पानी पर नजर बनाए रखने के लिए कहा गया है।
Delhi | At 8 am, the water level of river Yamuna recorded at 203.33 metres at Old Railway Bridge. Warning level of the river is 204.50 metres.
2.79 lakh cusecs of water released from Hathinkund Barrage into river Yamuna today at 8 am. — ANI (@ANI) July 10, 2023
