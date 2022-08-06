Delhi: आजादी के अमृत महोत्सव की दौड़ को वीके सिंह ने दिखाई झंड़ी, 10 दिन में 750 किमी. दूरी की जाएगी तय

केंद्रीय मंत्री जनरल (सेवानिवृत्त) वीके सिंह ने फिट इंडिया अभियान और स्वतंत्रता के 75वें वर्ष के तहत लखनऊ तक की दौड़ को झंडी दिखाकर रवाना किया। इस दौरान उन्होंने बताया कि आजादी का अमृत महोत्सव के तहत सेवारत अधिकारियों ने तय किया कि वे रोज 75 किमी दौड़कर अगले 10 दिनों में 750 किमी तय कर लखनऊ पहुंचेंगे।

