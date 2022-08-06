Delhi: आजादी के अमृत महोत्सव की दौड़ को वीके सिंह ने दिखाई झंड़ी, 10 दिन में 750 किमी. दूरी की जाएगी तय

केंद्रीय मंत्री जनरल (सेवानिवृत्त) वीके सिंह ने फिट इंडिया अभियान और स्वतंत्रता के 75वें वर्ष के तहत लखनऊ तक की दौड़ को झंडी दिखाकर रवाना किया। इस दौरान उन्होंने बताया कि आजादी का अमृत महोत्सव के तहत सेवारत अधिकारियों ने तय किया कि वे रोज 75 किमी दौड़कर अगले 10 दिनों में 750 किमी तय कर लखनऊ पहुंचेंगे।
#WATCH | Union Minister Gen (Retd) VK Singh flags off a run to Lucknow under Fit India Campaign & 75 years of Independence in Delhi.
He says, "Under Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav, the serving officers decided to run 75kms daily & cover 750kms within the next 10 days to reach Lucknow." pic.twitter.com/MsR439RhlO — ANI (@ANI) August 6, 2022
दिल्ली: केंद्रीय मंत्री जी. किशन रेड्डी ने स्वतंत्रता की 75वीं वर्षगांठ के अवसर पर तिरंगा मोटरसाइकिल रैली को झंडी दिखाकर आज सुबह रवाना किया। pic.twitter.com/tG6dYdXy62— ANI_HindiNews (@AHindinews) August 6, 2022
