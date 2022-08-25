Vishwa Hindu Parishad: मुनव्वर फारूकी के शो का विरोध, विश्व हिंदू परिषद ने कहा- इसे रद्द करें

विहिप(विश्व हिंदू परिषद) स्टैंडअप कॉमेडियन मुनव्वर फारूकी के दिल्ली में होने वाले शो का विरोध कर रही है। इस संबंध में विहिप ने दिल्ली पुलिस को पत्र भी लिखा है। जिसमें कहा है कि 28 अगस्त को दिल्ली में होने वाले मुनव्वर फारूकी के शो को रद्द करें। ऐसा न हुआ तो विहिप और बजरंग दल के कार्यकर्ता शो के खिलाफ प्रदर्शन करेंगे।

VHP writes a letter to Delhi Police seeking the cancellation of Munawar Faruqui's show that is to be held in Delhi on August 28, further saying that workers of VHP & Bajrang Dal will hold a protest against the show otherwise pic.twitter.com/sN1Ir0K4zS