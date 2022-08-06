Anand Vihar Police Station: हेड कांस्टेबल की पिटाई का वीडियो वायरल, पुलिस ने कहा- मामले में कार्रवाई की जा रही

राजधानी में एक वीडियो काफी वायरल हो रहा है। इसमें कुछ लोग शाहदरा के आनंद विहार पुलिस स्टेशन के अंदर पुलिस हेड कांस्टेबल की पिटाई करते हुए दिखाई दे रहे हैं। दिल्ली पुलिस के अधिकारी ने कहा कि प्रारंभिक जांच में पता चला है कि वीडियो 31 जुलाई का है। मामले में कार्रवाई की जा रही है।

#WATCH | Delhi: A viral video shows some people beating up the head police constable inside Anand Vihar Police Station in Shahdara