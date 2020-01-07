शहर चुनें

जेएनयू मामले में वीसी जगदीश कुमार का बयान आया सामने, बोले- हिंसा किसी भी शिकायत का जवाब नहीं

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Tue, 07 Jan 2020 08:48 PM IST
जेएनयू वीसी एम जगदीश कुमार
जेएनयू वीसी एम जगदीश कुमार - फोटो : ANI
जवाहरलाल नेहरू विश्वविद्यालय में रविवार रात हुई हिंसा मामले में वीसी एम जगदीश कुमार का बयान सामने आया है। उन्होंने कहा कि जेएनयू एक बहुत ही शांतिपूर्ण परिसर के रूप में जाना जाता है। हम हमेशा बहस करते हैं और मुद्दों पर चर्चा और समाधान करते हैं। हिंसा किसी भी शिकायत का जवाब नहीं है। यह बहुत दुर्भाग्यपूर्ण है कि इस तरह की हिंसक घटना हमारे कैंपस में हुई। 
उन्होंने कहा कि हमें पांच जनवरी को शाम साढ़े चार बजे पता चला कि छात्रों का समूह छात्रावास की ओर आक्रामक रूप से बढ़ रहा था। तब हमने अपने सुरक्षा गार्डों को स्थिति का आकलन और नियंत्रण करने के लिए भेजा। लेकिन अधिक छात्र एकत्र हो गए जिसके बाद तुरंत पुलिस से संपर्क किया गया।
 

कुमार ने कहा कि ऐसी अफवाहें थीं कि कुछ वार्डन ने इस्तीफा दे दिया। हमारे वार्डन ने इस्तीफा नहीं दिया है। ऐसा कोई इस्तीफा नहीं हुआ है। कुछ प्रदर्शनकारी छात्रों ने हमारे वार्डनों को घेर लिया, उन पर चिल्लाए और उन्हें अपमानित किया। क्या यह संवाद का तरीका है? 
 
 
