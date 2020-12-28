शहर चुनें
Home ›   Delhi ›   Delhi NCR ›   Uproar by Aam Aadmi Party and Bharatiya Janata Party councillors over misappropriation of funds and farm laws, at office of EDMC 

पूर्वी दिल्ली निगम कार्यालय में फंड की हेराफेरी और कृषि कानूनों को लेकर भिड़े भाजपा और आप के पार्षद

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Mon, 28 Dec 2020 06:39 PM IST
आम आदमी पार्टी और भाजपा पार्षद भिड़े
आम आदमी पार्टी और भाजपा पार्षद भिड़े - फोटो : ANI

ख़बर सुनें
पूर्वी दिल्ली नगर निगम के कार्यालय में सोमवार को आम आदमी पार्टी और भाजपा के पार्षदों में फंड की हेराफेरी और कृषि कानूनों को लेकर नोकझोंक हुई।
city & states delhi ncr delhi uproar aam aadmi party bjp councillors farm laws edmc

