UP government evacuate land worth rupees 150 crore rohingya camp destroyed in delhi madanpur khadar

दिल्ली में चला यूपी का बुल्डोजर: खाली कराई 150 करोड़ की जमीन, बने थे रोहिंग्या कैंप

अमर उजाला नेटवर्क, नई दिल्ली Published by: पूजा त्रिपाठी Updated Thu, 22 Jul 2021 03:15 PM IST

सार

उत्तर प्रदेश सरकार ने आज दिल्ली के मदनपुर खादर इलाके में अवैध कब्जे को हटाने की बड़ी कार्रवाी की।
दिल्ली में चला यूपी सरकार का बुल्डोजर
दिल्ली में चला यूपी सरकार का बुल्डोजर - फोटो : यूपी के मंत्री महेंद्र सिंह के ट्विटर अकाउंट से

ख़बर सुनें

विस्तार

देश की राजधानी दिल्ली के मदनपुर खादर इलाके में आज उत्तर प्रदेश सरकार का बुल्डोजर चला जिसके बाद 150 करोड़ रुपये की जमीन खाली कराई गई। इन जमीनों पर रोहिंग्या शरणार्थियों के कैंप बने हुए थे। इसे लेकर यूपी सरकार के मंत्री महेंद्र सिंह ने ट्वीट कर जानकारी भी दी।
महेंद्र सिंह ने ट्वीट में लिखा, 'दिल्ली में फिर से चला योगी का बुल्डोजर, योगी सरकार की दिल्ली में बड़ी कार्यवाही। मदनपुर खादर में सुबह 4.00 बजे ही कार्यवाही कर सिंचाई विभाग की भूमि पर अवैध कब्जे से रोहिंग्या कैंपों को हटाया गया एवं अवैध कब्जे तोड़े गए। यूपी.सिंचाई विभाग की 2.10 हेक्टेयर जमीन मुक्त कराई।'





 

city & states delhi ncr madanpur khadar rohingya camp illegal encroachment
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

