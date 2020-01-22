शहर चुनें

Union Home Minister Amit Shah will hold public rallies in Delhi on thursday

दिल्ली विधानसभा चुनावः कल तीन रैलियां करेंगे अमित शाह

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Wed, 22 Jan 2020 11:14 PM IST
अमित शाह
अमित शाह - फोटो : अमर उजाला
ख़बर सुनें
गृह मंत्री अमित शाह गुरुवार को दिल्ली में विधानसभा चुनाव के मद्देनजर कई रैलियां करेंगे। शाह सबसे पहले शाम छह बजे मटियाला के महिला पार्क में लोगों से मिलेंगे। इसके बाद सात बजे उत्तम नगर में पदयात्रा करेंगे।
सूत्रों के मुताबिक अमित शाह रात आठ बजे नांगलोई जट में भी लोगों से मुलाकात करेंगे। 
