गाजियाबाद: तेज रफ्तार कंटेनर ने बाइक को मारी टक्कर, 2 की मौत

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, गाजियाबाद Updated Sun, 03 Mar 2019 02:37 PM IST
गाजियाबाद में एक सड़क हादसे में 2 लोगों की मौत हो गई है। बताया जा रहा है कि हाइवे 9 स्तिथ जिंदल नगर के पास पीछे से तेज गति से आ रहे कंटेनर ने एक बाइक को टक्कर मार दी, जिससे बाइक पर सवार दो लोगों की मौत हो गई। मृतकों की पहचान कोतवाली के गांव खैरपुर खेरबाद के आकाश और विजेंदर के रूप में हुई है। यह घटना पिलखुवा कोतवाली में हुई है।
