Home ›   Delhi ›   Delhi NCR ›   Two miscreants arrested by Special Cell after exchange of fire in Burari

दिल्लीः बुराड़ी में मुठभेड़ के बाद दो बदमाश गिरफ्तार, एक घायल

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Fri, 07 Jun 2019 06:50 AM IST
गिरफ्तार
गिरफ्तार - फोटो : ANI
ख़बर सुनें
दिल्ली के बुराड़ी इलाके में मुठभेड़ के बाद दो बदमाशों को पुलिस ने गिरफ्तार किया है। समाचार एजेंसी एएनआई के अनुसार बुराड़ी के हीरांकी गांव में मुठभेड़ के बाद पुलिस की स्पेशल सेल ने दोनों को गिरफ्तार कर लिया। 
जानकारी के अनुसार इस मुठभेड़ में एक बदमाश पुलिस की गोली से घायल हो गया। 

अरविंद केजरीवाल
Delhi NCR

केजरीवाल बोले, बदरपुर के लोगों को एक हफ्ते में मिलने लगेगा गंगा जल

केजरीवाल ने दावा किया कि बदरपुर के लोगों को एक हफ्ते में गंगा जल मिलने लगेगा।

7 जून 2019

demo pic
Delhi NCR

भीषण गर्मी से पक्षी पहुंच रहे अस्पताल, घरौंदे भी खाली

7 जून 2019

जेनेरिक दवाएं
Delhi NCR

जेनेरिक दवाओं के मामले में सरकार की बड़ी कामयाबी, 6 साल में की बंपर कमाई

7 जून 2019

delhi high court
Delhi NCR

गाय छोड़ने के लिए 250 रुपए रिश्वत लेने का आरोपी 28 साल बाद बरी

7 जून 2019

manish sisodia
Delhi NCR

महिलाओं की मुफ्त यात्रा पर बोले सिसोदिया,  पैसा भी है और योजना का प्रस्ताव तैयार कर रहे हैं

7 जून 2019

demo pic
Delhi NCR

अब एक मिनट में तैयार कीजिए अपना ईको फ्रेंडली दफ्तर!

7 जून 2019

Arrest
Delhi NCR

बाइक बोट कंपनी का फ्रेंचाइजी हेड विजय कसाना गिरफ्तार

7 जून 2019

arrest
Delhi NCR

खिलौना पिस्टल दिखाकर लूटने वाला राष्ट्रीय स्तर का पहलवान धरा, तीन साथी भी पकड़े गए

7 जून 2019

विजय गोयल
Delhi NCR

दिल्ली की पहली महिला ऑटो ड्राइवर लुटी तो विजय गोयल ने अपना वेतन देने का किया एलान

6 जून 2019

karkardooma court
Delhi NCR

सिख विरोधी दंगों के शिकार की आपबीतीः 7 लोगों की हत्या कर शवों को आग में फेंक दिया था

7 जून 2019

