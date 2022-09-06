Delhi: 1200 करोड़ रुपये की ड्रग्स जब्त, लखनऊ में गोदाम से बरामद किए 606 बैग, दो अफगानी नागरिक गिरफ्तार

दिल्ली पुलिस स्पेशल सेल को नशा तस्करी के खिलाफ बड़ी सफलता मिली है। स्पेशल सेल ने दो अफगान नागरिकों को गिरफ्तार किया और उनके कब्जे से 312.5 किलोग्राम मेथामफेटामाइन दवा और 10 किलोग्राम हेरोइन जब्त की। जब्त की गई कुल ड्रग्स की अंतरराष्ट्रीय बाजार में कीमत 1200 करोड़ रुपये से अधिक है। जानकारी के मुकताबिक, ड्रग्स की ये खेप पहले चेन्नई से लखनऊ और फिर वहां से दिल्ली भेजी गई थी।

Delhi Police Special Cell arrested two Afghan nationals and seized 312.5 kgs of Methamphetamine drug and 10 kgs of heroin from their possession. The total seized drug is worth more than Rs 1200 crores in International Market.