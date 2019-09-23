दिल्लीः अंधेरा दूर करने के लिए लगाई जाएंगी 2.1 लाख स्ट्रीट लाइटें, केजरीवाल ने किया एलान

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal: To end dark spots in Delhi, 'Mukhya Mantri Street Light Yojana' will be implemented in the city under which 2.1 lakh street lights will be installed. These lights will be controlled by sunlight sensor. pic.twitter.com/yorLWOkrbd— ANI (@ANI) September 23, 2019
रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.
दिल्ली में प्याज की कीमतों में लगी आग पर दिल्ली सरकार ने काबू पाने की कोशिश की है।
23 सितंबर 2019