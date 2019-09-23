शहर चुनें

Home ›   Delhi ›   Delhi NCR ›   To end dark spots in Delhi Mukhya Mantri Street Light Yojana will be implemented said kejriwal

दिल्लीः अंधेरा दूर करने के लिए लगाई जाएंगी 2.1 लाख स्ट्रीट लाइटें, केजरीवाल ने किया एलान

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Mon, 23 Sep 2019 07:12 PM IST
अरविंद केजरीवाल
अरविंद केजरीवाल - फोटो : अमर उजाला
मुख्यमंत्री अरविंद केजरीवाल ने सोमवार को घोषणा की है कि दिल्ली में उन इलाकों में स्ट्रीट लाइटें लगाई जाएंगी, जहां अधेरा रहता है। उन्होंने बताया कि यह लाइटें 'मुख्यमंत्री स्ट्रीट लाइट योजना' के तहत लगाई जाएंगी। 
इस योजना के अंतर्गत दो लाख 10 हजार लाइटें लगाई जाएंगी। इस पर 100 करोड़ रुपये की राशि खर्च होगी। केजरीवाल ने बताया कि स्ट्रीट लाइटें लगने से महिलाओं की सुरक्षा भी सुनिश्चित होगी। 
delhi mukhya mantri street light yojana arvind kejriwal delhi police
