च‌िकन के दीवानों के ल‌िए बड़ी खबर, अब साउथ द‌िल्ली में नहीं द‌िखेंगे ये लजीज व्यंजन

ब्यूरो/अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली

Updated Thu, 28 Dec 2017 02:23 PM IST
south delhi municipal corporation to ban display of non veg items on road side stalls and shops

च‌िकन ट‌िक्का

दक्षिणी दिल्ली नगर निगम ने होटलों के बाहर चिकन टिक्का और सीख कबाब जैसे मांसाहारी उत्पाद बेचने के लिए बाहर रखने पर रोक लगाने के प्रस्ताव को मंजूरी दी है। सदन की नेता शिखा राय ने यह जानकारी दी।
जल्द ही दक्षिणी दिल्ली के रेस्टोरेंट, ढाबों या ठेलों पर सार्वजनिक रूप से मांसाहारी उत्पाद बिकते नजर नहीं आएंगे। राय ने कहा कि स्वच्छता के मद्देनजर यह फैसला किया गया है। होटलों के बाहर मांसाहारी उत्पाद बेचने से शाकाहारी लोगों की भावनाएं आहत होती हैं।

प्रस्ताव में कहा गया है कि कच्चे और पक्के सभी तरह के मांसाहारी उत्पाद प्रदर्शित करने पर रोक लगाई जाएगी। अब इस प्रस्ताव को निगम के कमिश्नर के पास अनुमति के लिए भेजा जाएगा।

वह यह देखेंगे कि यह प्रस्ताव दिल्ली म्यूनिसिपल कारपोरेशन एक्ट के तहत है या नहीं। वह इस प्रस्ताव को स्वीकार या खारिज कर सकते हैं।
