Delhi NCR

इंदिरा गांधी अंतरराष्ट्रीय हवाई अड्डे पर मिला संदिग्ध बैग, सुरक्षा बढ़ाई

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Fri, 01 Nov 2019 06:52 AM IST
IGI airport
IGI airport - फोटो : ANI
ख़बर सुनें
इंदिरा गांधी अंतरराष्ट्रीय हवाई अड्डे पर एक संदिग्ध बैग मिलने के बाद सुरक्षा व्यवस्था बढ़ा दी गई है। समाचार एजेंसी एएनआई के अनुसार संदिग्ध बैग टर्मिनल तीन पर मिला है।  
सभी मनोकामनाओं की पूर्ति के लिए हर की पौड़ी , हरिद्वार में सूर्य छठी मैया की पूजा : 2-नवंबर -2019
igi terminal 3 suspicious bag found security tightened
