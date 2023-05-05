दो मिनट का वीडियो: क्या टिल्लू ताजपुरिया की हत्या में पुलिस का भी हाथ! CCTV फुटेज इस ओर कर रहा साफ-साफ इशारा

लेटेस्ट अपडेट्स के लिए फॉलो करें
देश की सबसे सुरक्षित कही जाने वाली जेल तिहाड़ में जिस तरह से एक के बाद एक हत्याएं और अपराधियों को सुविधाएं मुहैया कराई जा रही हैं उससे तो यह कहना बिल्कुल सही नहीं होगा कि तिहाड़ कही से भी सुरक्षित है। खासतौर पर गैंगस्टर टिल्लू ताजपुरिया की हत्या के दो सीसीटीवी फुटेज सामने आने के बाद से तिहाड़ की सुरक्षा पर बड़ा दाग लगा है। टिल्लू की हत्या ने तिहाड़ जेल की सुरक्षा पर कई सवाल खड़े किए हैं। गिरोह में रंजिश के बावजूद उन्हें एक ही जेल में रखना, सीसीटीवी कैमरों के बीच कैदियों का सरिये से सुए तैयार कर लेना और फिर बिल्कुल बेखौफ होकर हाई सिक्योरिटी सेल में टिल्लू की हत्या तिहाड़ प्रशासन पर लापरवाही बरते जाने की पोल खोलती है।
#WATCH | Delhi | A second CCTV video emerges from Tihar Jail's Central Gallery wherein a few people can be seen bringing gangster Tillu Tajpuriya's body out. The visuals later show two other people stabbing the body and hitting it in the presence of Police personnel. pic.twitter.com/FyE09M95C7— ANI (@ANI) May 5, 2023
