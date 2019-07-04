शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
Home ›   Delhi ›   Delhi NCR ›   scruff in Sikandrabad on road in UP, Cleaners did not get salary over four months

यूपी: सफाई कर्मचारियों को नहीं मिला चार महीने से वेतन, शहर में लगा कूड़ों का अंबार

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, सिकंदराबाद Updated Thu, 04 Jul 2019 04:48 PM IST
सिकंदराबाद में कूड़े का अंबार
सिकंदराबाद में कूड़े का अंबार - फोटो : अमर उजाला
ख़बर सुनें
सिकंदराबाद में सफाई कर्मचारी हड़ताल पर है। हड़ताल की वजह से चार-पांच दिन से कूड़ा नहीं उठ रहा है जिसके कारण शहर में कूड़ों का अंबार लग गया है। 
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
कूड़ा नहीं उठने की वजह से लोगों को काफी मुश्किलों को सामना करना पड़ रहा है। लोगों का कहना है कि कूड़े की वजह से बदबू आ रही हैं जिससे कहीं आने आने-जाने में परेशानी हो रही है। 

बता दें कि सफाई कर्मचारियों को चार महीने से वेतन नहीं मिला है जिससे वे हड़ताल पर चले गए हैं।

Recommended

टीपी नगर पुलिस चौकी में खड़े सीज वाहन
Agra

यहां तो गजब हाल है ! थानों में 'चोरी' हो रही है, पुलिस को पता भी नहीं चलता

4 जुलाई 2019

चैरिटेबल ट्रस्ट के सदस्य
Chandigarh

बेमिसालः जिंदगी से मायूस मरीजों को जीने की कला सिखाती है ये टोली, अपनी कमाई से कराते इलाज

4 जुलाई 2019

सांकेतिक तस्वीर
Chhattisgarh

छत्तीसगढ़: बस्तर में एक इनामी नक्सली गिरफ्तार, सुकमा में दो ने किया आत्मसमर्पण

4 जुलाई 2019

एलपीयू ही बेस्ट च्वॉइस क्यों है इंजीनियरिंग और अन्य कोर्सों के लिए
Lovely Professional University

एलपीयू ही बेस्ट च्वॉइस क्यों है इंजीनियरिंग और अन्य कोर्सों के लिए
who is mukhtar ansari acquitted in krishnanand rai murder case full history
Delhi NCR

कौन हैं कृष्णानंद राय हत्याकांड में बरी हुए बाहुबली मुख्तार अंसारी, जानिए पूरा इतिहास

4 जुलाई 2019

मौके पर मौजूद पुलिस
Meerut

यूपी: हस्तिनापुर में मामूली विवाद को लेकर साथियों ने मजदूर की ईंट से पीटकर की हत्या 

4 जुलाई 2019

आईजी मोहित अग्रवाल
Kanpur

कानपुर: नए आईजी ने कार्यभार संभाला, ट्रैफिक और शोहदों को लेकर कही ये बात

4 जुलाई 2019

क्या आपकी नौकरी की तलाश ख़त्म नहीं हो रही? प्रसिद्ध करियर विशेषज्ञ से पाएं समाधान।
Astrology

क्या आपकी नौकरी की तलाश ख़त्म नहीं हो रही? प्रसिद्ध करियर विशेषज्ञ से पाएं समाधान।
विज्ञापन
municipality sikandrabad news salary
विज्ञापन
अमर उजाला की खबरों को फेसबुक पर पाने के लिए लाइक करें

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

विज्ञापन

Spotlight

यूनेस्को द्वारा आयोजित कार्यक्रम स्टेट ऑफ द एजुकेशन रिपोर्ट फॉर इंडिया
Delhi NCR

एक चौथाई दिव्यांग बच्चों को अक्षर ज्ञान तक नहीं, स्टेट ऑफ द एजुकेशन रिपोर्ट फॉर इंडिया में खुलासा

4 जुलाई 2019

सांकेतिक तस्वीर
India News

सिर्फ 15 जिले नहीं, कुपोषण से जूझ रहे देशभर के गरीबों को मिलेगा 'फोर्टिफाइड' चावल

4 जुलाई 2019

केन्या एयरवेज(File Photo)
World

खेत में धूप सेंक रहा था शख्स, विमान से गिरा यात्री, प्लेन में छिपकर सफर कर रहा था

4 जुलाई 2019

योगी आदित्यानाथ
Lucknow

योगी सरकार में 201 भ्रष्ट व नाकारा कर्मी जबरन रिटायर, 417 को कड़ा दंड, जल्द और की छंटनी

4 जुलाई 2019

भारत में मानसून और सूखा
India News

बारिश की भविष्यवाणी पर क्यों गलत साबित हो रहा मौसम विभाग, नया सिस्टम भी फेल?

3 जुलाई 2019

विज्ञापन
Jabir Moti
World

दाऊद का गुर्गा बोला- तनाव से पीड़ित हूं, अमेरिका मत भेजो, नीरव मोदी के साथ लंदन जेल में है बंद 

3 जुलाई 2019

supreme court
India News

सुप्रीम कोर्ट ने कहा- क्या कानून से ऊपर है केरल, मुख्य सचिव को सलाखों के पीछे भेजने की दी चेतावनी

3 जुलाई 2019

इमरान खान
World

इमरान बोले- नहीं बरतेंगे नरमी, लूटा धन वापस करने के बाद नवाज-जरदारी छोड़ सकते हैं पाकिस्तान

3 जुलाई 2019

अश्विनी पाराशर
Literature

मंजिलें और भी हैं : अंधेरे से बाहर निकला गांव, लोग पी रहे हैं साफ पानी

3 जुलाई 2019

best home remedy for hair in monsoon season 2019
Beauty tips

मानसून में बालों की समस्याओं से तुरंत पाएं निजात, ये असरदार नुस्खा करेगा मदद

3 जुलाई 2019

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Most Read

पुलिस ने ऑपरेशन क्लीन- 4 के तहत जब्त की बसें (सांकेतिक तस्वीर)
Delhi NCR

पुलिस ने ऑपरेशन क्लीन- 4 चलाकर जब्त की 72 बसें, चालकों के पास परमिट नहीं होने का आरोप

नोएडा और ग्रेटर नोएडा में गुरुवार को पुलिस ने ऑपरेशन क्लीन- 4 चलाया। पुलिस ने सुबह पांच बजे से सुबह नौ बजे तक 72 बसों को जब्त किया है जो यमुना एक्सप्रेसवे से गुजर रही थीं।

4 जुलाई 2019

विज्ञापन
अमित शाह से मिले अमूल्य पटनायक
Delhi NCR

हौजकाजी बवालः अब तक नौ लोगों की गिरफ्तारी, दिल्ली पुलिस कमिश्नर को गृहमंत्री ने लगाई फटकार

4 जुलाई 2019

dtc bus
Delhi NCR

दिल्ली में पहली बार दौड़ेंगी हाइड्रोजन सीएनजी बस, प्रदूषण नियंत्रण करने का किया जा रहा प्रयास

4 जुलाई 2019

सांकेतिक तस्वीर
Delhi NCR

पांच वर्षीय बच्ची के साथ किया सामूहिक दुष्कर्म, पुलिस ने 10 और 11 साल के दो नाबालिगों को पकड़ा

4 जुलाई 2019

मुख्तार अंसारी
Delhi NCR

कृष्णानंद राय हत्याकांड: सीबीआई कोर्ट ने मुख्तार अंसारी समेत सभी आरोपियों को किया बरी

3 जुलाई 2019

फाइल फोटो
Delhi NCR

दिल्लीः एक साल के मासूम को पेंचकस से खेलना पड़ा भारी, खेल-खेल में चली गई जान

4 जुलाई 2019

इमरान हुसैन
Delhi NCR

हौज काजी मामला: इमरान हुसैन ने केंद्रीय मंत्री विजय गोयल और अकाली विधायक के खिलाफ दर्ज कराई शिकायत

3 जुलाई 2019

किरायेदार ने मकान मालिक की बेटी से किया दुष्कर्म (सांकेतिक तस्वीर)
Delhi NCR

गुरुग्राम: मकान मालिक की बेटी से किरायेदार ने किया दुष्कर्म, मामला दर्ज

3 जुलाई 2019

प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
Delhi NCR

10वीं-12वीं के विद्यार्थियों को अब ग्रेड संग अंक भी मिलेंगे, उपराष्ट्रपति के दखल के बाद हुआ बदलाव

4 जुलाई 2019

फाइल फोटो
Delhi NCR

अमर उजाला की खबर पर प्रियंका गांधी का ट्वीट, यूपी में बढ़ते अपराध पर सरकार को घेरा

3 जुलाई 2019

Recommended Videos

इंटरनेट पर छाया #BottleCapChallenge, अक्षय से लेकर टाइगर तक ने अपने अंदाज में अपनाया ये चैलेंज

सोशल मीडिया पर #BottleCapChallenge काफी छाया हुआ है। बॉलीवुड एक्टर अक्षय कुमार ने जेसन स्टेथम से इंस्पायर होकर इस चैलेंज को किया। जेसन स्टेथम को ये चैलेंज Errolson Hugh ने दिया था। टाइगर श्रॉफ ने भी ये चैलेंज किया है।

4 जुलाई 2019

कांग्रेस अध्यक्ष 2:22

राहुल गांधी के इस्तीफे के बाद कांग्रेस अध्यक्ष के लिए ये चेहरे हैं रेस में शामिल, जल्द हो सकता एलान

4 जुलाई 2019

concept pic 3:02

भीड़ के साथ-साथ चलने लगा तेंदुआ, हैदराबाद ट्रैफिक पुलिस की नई पहल

4 जुलाई 2019

विधायक 1:36

कांग्रेस विधायक नितेश राणे की ‘गुंडागर्दी’, इंजीनियर पर फेंका कीचड़, पुल से बांधने की कोशिश

4 जुलाई 2019

पिज्जा डिलीवरी ब्वॉय 1.40

जम्मू- कश्मीर में पिज्जा डिलीवरी करने वाले मोइन खान ऐसे बने पुलिस अफसर

4 जुलाई 2019

Related

प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
Delhi NCR

दिल्लीः युवक ने थाने में खुद को लगाई आग, पुलिस के कार्रवाई न करने से हताश होकर उठाया कदम

4 जुलाई 2019

प्रतिकात्मक तस्वीर
Noida

कांस्टेबल के बैग में घुस कर बैठा था सफेद कोबरा, चेन खोलते ही डस कर ले ली जान

1 जुलाई 2019

प्रियम राणा
Delhi NCR

पुर्तगाल में नाम रोशन कर रहे हैं नोएडा के प्रियम, रियाल मेड्रिड के लिए खेलना है सपना

4 जुलाई 2019

गुुरुग्राम में डॉक्टर ने अपने परिवार को मौत के घाट उतार कर लगा ली फांसी
Delhi NCR

गुरुग्रामः डॉक्टर ने पहले धारदार हथियार से रेता पत्नी और दो बच्चों का गला, फिर लगा ली फांसी

1 जुलाई 2019

delhi hauz qazi communal tension
Delhi NCR

हौजकाजी बवाल एसआईटी बनाने के लिए हाईकोर्ट में याचिका, की गई विभागीय कार्रवाई की मांग

4 जुलाई 2019

मौसम से बेहाल हुए लोग
Delhi NCR

जुलाई के पहले दिन गर्मी ने तोड़ा पांच साल का रिकॉर्ड, आज से हल्की बारिश की संभावना

2 जुलाई 2019

आज का मुद्दा
View more polls

Disclaimer

अपनी वेबसाइट पर हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें, वेबसाइट के ट्रैफिक का विश्लेषण कर सकें, कॉन्टेंट व्यक्तिगत तरीके से पेश कर सकें और हमारे पार्टनर्स, जैसे की Google, और सोशल मीडिया साइट्स, जैसे की Facebook, के साथ लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश करने के लिए उपयोग कर सकें। साथ ही, अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।

Agree
सबसे तेज अनुभव के लिए
अमर उजाला लाइट ऐप चुनें
Add to Home Screen
Election
  • Downloads
    ABC Digital

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Tools

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2018-19 Amar Ujala Limited