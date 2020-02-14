शहर चुनें

दिल्ली एनसीआर में अब फिर से हो सकेंगे निर्माण कार्य, सुप्रीम कोर्ट ने हटाया प्रतिबंध

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Fri, 14 Feb 2020 04:12 PM IST
निर्माण कार्य (सांकेतिक तस्वीर)
निर्माण कार्य (सांकेतिक तस्वीर) - फोटो : SELF
दिल्ली एनसीआर में प्रदूषण को लेकर सुप्रीम कोर्ट ने शुक्रवार को बड़ा फैसला लिया है। वर्तमान प्रदूषण स्तर को देखते हुए न्यायाधीश अरुण मिश्रा और न्यायाधीश दीपक गुप्ता की बेंच ने निर्माण कार्यों पर लगे प्रतिबंध को हटाने का फैसला सुनाया है। 
बिल्डरों द्वारा दायर की गई याचिका पर सुनवाई करते हुए पीठ ने यह आदेश दिया कि दिल्ली एनसीआर में शाम छह बजे से सुबह छह बजे तक फिर से निर्माण कार्य किए जा सकेंगे। मालूम हो कि पिछले दिनों लगातार बढ़ते प्रदूषण स्तर को देखते हुए सुप्रीम कोर्ट ने निर्माण कार्यों पर प्रतिबंध लगा दिया था। 
pollution news pollution in delhi supreme court delhi aqi
