दिल्ली एनसीआर में अब फिर से हो सकेंगे निर्माण कार्य, सुप्रीम कोर्ट ने हटाया प्रतिबंध

Delhi: Supreme Court lifts ban on construction activities in Delhi-NCR between 6 pm & 6 am. A bench of Justice Arun Mishra &Justice Deepak Gupta alters the court's earlier order to allow the activities on a plea filed by builders. The ban was imposed to curb pollution. (File pic) pic.twitter.com/o3BYTIeqbM— ANI (@ANI) February 14, 2020
निर्भया के दोषियों को अलग-अलग फांसी दिए जाने की केंद्र सरकार की याचिका की सुनवाई करते हुए जस्टिस आर भानुमति बेहोश हो गईं
14 फरवरी 2020