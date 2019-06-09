शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
Home ›   Delhi ›   Delhi NCR ›   Rave party busted at a farmhouse in Chhattarpur last night in Delhi

दिल्ली के फार्महाउस में रेव पार्टी का भंडाफोड़, भारी मात्रा में ड्रग्स और शराब बरामद

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Sun, 09 Jun 2019 09:06 AM IST
रेव पार्टी
रेव पार्टी - फोटो : ANI
ख़बर सुनें
दिल्ली के एक फार्म हाउस में चल रही रेव पार्टी का देर रात भंडाफोड़ किया गया। समाचार एजेंसी एएनआई के मुताबिक छापेमारी के दौरान फार्म हाउस से भारी मात्रा में ड्रग्स और शराब भी बरामद हुई है। बता दें पुलिस और आबकारी विभाग की टीम ने मिलकर फार्म हाउस पर छापा मारा और फार्म हाउस पर चल रही रेव पार्टी का पर्दाफाश किया। इस दौरान 16 लोगों को हिरासत में लिया गया है।    
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
 

Recommended

गिरफ्तार आरोपी मेहंदी हसन
Aligarh

अलीगढ़ हत्याकांड: साजिश में शामिल आरोपी की पत्नी गिरफ्तार, बच्ची के पिता ने दिया देश को धन्यवाद

8 जून 2019

5G Network
Tech Diary

ये 5 काम सिर्फ 5G नेटवर्क ही कर सकता है, 4G पर सोचना भी बेकार है

8 जून 2019

MS Dhoni
Cricket News

धोनी की कमजोरी जानता है यह कंगारू खिलाड़ी, फिर भी नहीं देगा ऑस्ट्रेलिया को जानकारी

8 जून 2019

एक प्रश्न पूछें और 1 वर्ष की विस्तृत कैरियर रिपोर्ट पायें
Astrology

एक प्रश्न पूछें और 1 वर्ष की विस्तृत कैरियर रिपोर्ट पायें
फरीदाबाद में दुकान में लगी आग
Delhi NCR

फरीदाबादः दुकान की आग बुझाने गया स्कूल संचालक, उजड़ा हंसता-खेलता परिवार, 4 में से 3 की मौत

8 जून 2019

थाने का किया घेराव
Aligarh

टप्पल कांड: 10 हजार के कर्ज के लिए निर्ममता से मासूम की हत्या, पढ़ें पूरा घटनाक्रम

8 जून 2019

अखिलेश यादव, मुलायम सिंह यादव, शिवपाल यादव
Kanpur

मुलायम परिवार से बड़ी खबर, हमेशा के लिए जुदा हो जाएंगी अखिलेश, मुलायम और शिवपाल की राहें!

9 जून 2019

दोस्ती का रिश्ता जिंदगी को बनाता है चटपटा और मजेदार
Kurkure

दोस्ती का रिश्ता जिंदगी को बनाता है चटपटा और मजेदार
विज्ञापन
rave party delhi police crime delhi crime chhattarpur delhi crime news crime news दिल्ली पुलिस पुलिस रेव पार्टी दिल्ली क्राइम न्यूज क्राइम न्यूज
विज्ञापन
अमर उजाला की खबरों को फेसबुक पर पाने के लिए लाइक करें

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

विज्ञापन

Spotlight

farmer
Lucknow

40 लाख किसानों की पीएम सम्मान निधि अटकी, प्रदेश से लेकर केंद्र तक के अधिकारी जुटे

9 जून 2019

ameesha patel
Bollywood

मां ने पीटकर इस एक्ट्रेस को निकाल दिया था घर से बाहर, पिता पर लगाया था 12 करोड़ के घपले का आरोप

9 जून 2019

LGBT
World

भूटान में समलैंगिक संबंध अब अपराध नहीं, संसद के निचले सदन ने 2004 की दो धारा कीं रद्द

9 जून 2019

Ekta Kapoor, Tusshar Kapoor
Bollywood

इस वजह से अपने बेटे की तस्वीर शेयर नहीं कर पा रहीं एकता कपूर, भाई तुषार कपूर ने खोला राज

9 जून 2019

विरोध
Lakhimpur Kheri

गोमांस बरामद होने के बाद निघासन में बवाल, लगाया जाम

9 जून 2019

विज्ञापन
जेफ बेजोस पर महिला चिल्लाई
World

अमेजन के सीईओ बेजोस को टोकने वाली भारतीय मूल की अमेरिकी कार्यकर्ता गिरफ्तार

9 जून 2019

सांकेतिक तस्वीर
Chhattisgarh

छत्तीसगढ़: नक्सलियों ने यात्रियों को उतारकर बस में लगा दी आग, मारे गए साथियों की याद में किया ऐसा

9 जून 2019

सांकेतिक तस्वीर
World

पाकिस्तान में कार सवार तीन आतंकियों की नहर में डूबने से मौत, ठिकाने से विस्फोटक बरामद

9 जून 2019

सांकेतिक तस्वीर
Lucknow

पहले से ही कसी कमर : इस बार बाढ़ प्रभावितों तक तत्काल राहत सामग्री पहुंचाएगी सरकार

9 जून 2019

कॉमस्कोर की रिपोर्ट (आंकड़े मिलियन में)
India News

36 करोड़ व्यूज के साथ पाठकों की पहली पसंद बनकर उभरा amarujala.com

5 जून 2019

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Most Read

सीएम योगी आदित्यनाथ (फाइल फोटो)
Delhi NCR

सीएम के खिलाफ आपत्तिजनक टिप्पणी पर चैनल की एमडी समेत 3 पत्रकार गिरफ्तार

मुख्यमंत्री योगी आदित्यनाथ के खिलाफ आपत्तिजनक टिप्पणी करने के दो अलग-अलग मामलों में प्रदेश पुलिस ने एक न्यूज चैनल की एमडी समेत 3 पत्रकारों को गिरफ्तार कर लिया है।

9 जून 2019

विज्ञापन
अलका लांबा
Delhi NCR

अलका ने केजरीवाल को बताया रावण से ज्यादा घमंडी, कहा पार्टी का भविष्य खतरे में

9 जून 2019

सांकेतिक तस्वीर
Delhi NCR

टूंडला-दिल्ली पैसेंजर के समय में हुआ बदलाव, अब नहीं होगी यात्रियों को देरी

9 जून 2019

डेमो
Delhi NCR

जहांगीरपुरी मेट्रो स्टेशन के पास बक्से में मिला महिला का सिर कटा शव

9 जून 2019

फरीदाबाद स्थित स्कूल में आग
Delhi NCR

फरीदाबाद: स्कूल में लगी आग, दम घुटने से मां समेत दो बच्चों की मौत

8 जून 2019

online app
Delhi NCR

तीन हजार का फोन लेने के चक्कर में गए सात लाख रुपये 

9 जून 2019

arrest
Delhi NCR

शादी का झांसा देकर ठगने वाले तीन नाइजीरियाई धरे, चार साल से कर रहे थे फर्जीवाड़ा

9 जून 2019

demo pic
Delhi NCR

एनसीआर से वाहन चुराकर जम्मू-कश्मीर में बेचते थे, चार गिरफ्तार

9 जून 2019

फ्लाइट लेफ्टिनेंट राजेश थापा
Delhi NCR

वायुसेना के लापता विमान में सवार हैं फरीदाबाद के फ्लाइट लेफ्टिनेंट राजेश थापा 

8 जून 2019

एसपी सिंह
Delhi NCR

गाजियाबाद सांसद के पूर्व निजी सलाहकार एसपी सिंह गिरफ्तार, वीके सिंह के नाम पर की धोखाधड़ी

8 जून 2019

Recommended Videos

कियारा आडवाणी का ये लुक देख आप लस्ट स्टोरीज को भूल जाएंगे

कियारा आडवाणी की फिल्म कबीर सिंह जल्दी ही दर्शकों के सामने आने वाली है। कियारा इन दिनों अपनी फिल्म के प्रमोशन में बिजी हैं। इसी दौरान कियारा बेहद स्टाइलिश पीले रंग की ड्रेस में नजर आईं।

9 जून 2019

डिजाइन पिक्चर 3:28

अपने ही शौक की वजह एम एफ हुसैन को छोड़ना पड़ा था देश

9 जून 2019

पीएम मोदी 3:43

मालदीव में कुछ ऐसे हुआ पीएम मोदी का स्वागत, सर्वोच्च सम्मान से हुए सम्मानित

8 जून 2019

प्रकाश पंत 1:10

प्रकाश पंत का किया गया अंतिम संस्कार, राजनाथ सिंह समेत तमाम दिग्गजों ने दी श्रद्धांजलि

8 जून 2019

राखी सावंत, भारत 3:17

पाखी हेगड़े की बर्थडे पार्टी में राखी सावंत ने लूटी महफिल, भारत को बताया हजार करोड़ी फिल्म

8 जून 2019

Related

मीट कारोबारी की हत्या के बाद मुरादनगर में हुई हिंसा
Delhi NCR

यूपीः मीट कारोबारी की हत्या पर भारी हंगामा, परिजनों ने आरोपियों के घरों में किया पथराव, फैला तनाव

7 जून 2019

delhi high court
Delhi NCR

गाय छोड़ने के लिए 250 रुपए रिश्वत लेने का आरोपी 28 साल बाद बरी

7 जून 2019

demo pic
Delhi NCR

तिहाड़ में महिलाओं के लिए पहली सेमी ओपन जेल तैयार, परिसर में घूमने पर नहीं होगी रोक

8 जून 2019

justice patel
Delhi NCR

जस्टिस डीएन पटेल बने दिल्ली हाईकोर्ट के मुख्य न्यायाधीश 

8 जून 2019

Temperature in delhi is 42.5 degree
Delhi NCR

मौसम का कहर जारी, पश्चिमी यूपी में आज चल सकती है धूल भरी आंधी

6 जून 2019

गिरफ्तार
Delhi NCR

दिल्लीः बुराड़ी में मुठभेड़ के बाद दो बदमाश गिरफ्तार, एक घायल

7 जून 2019

आज का मुद्दा
View more polls

Disclaimer

अपनी वेबसाइट पर हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें, वेबसाइट के ट्रैफिक का विश्लेषण कर सकें, कॉन्टेंट व्यक्तिगत तरीके से पेश कर सकें और हमारे पार्टनर्स, जैसे की Google, और सोशल मीडिया साइट्स, जैसे की Facebook, के साथ लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश करने के लिए उपयोग कर सकें। साथ ही, अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।

Agree
सबसे तेज अनुभव के लिए
अमर उजाला लाइट ऐप चुनें
Add to Home Screen
Election
  • Downloads
    ABC Digital

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Tools

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2018-19 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.