दिल्ली: असंसदीय भाषा का इस्तेमाल करने के सवाल पर बचते दिखे रमेश बिधूड़ी, बोले- मैं इसपर कुछ नहीं कहना चाहता

लोकसभा में बसपा सांसद दानिश अली के खिलाफ की गई टिप्पणी के बारे में जब मीडिया ने भाजपा सांसद रमेश बिधूड़ी से सवाल किया तो वह इससे बचते नजर आए। उन्होंने कहा कि स्पीकर उस पर गौर कर रहे हैं, मैं इस पर कोई टिप्पणी नहीं करना चाहता।
चंद्रयान -3 की सफलता पर रमेश बिधूड़ी बोल रहे थे। इसी बीच बसपा सांसद दानिश अली ने टिप्पणी की। जिसके बाद भड़के भाजपा सांसद ने बसपा सांसद के खिलाफ आपत्तिजनक और असंसदीय शब्दों का इस्तेमाल किया।
#WATCH | Delhi: When asked about the remarks made against BSP MP Danish Ali in Lok Sabha, BJP MP Ramesh Bidhuri says, "Speaker (Om Birla) is looking into that, I don't want to make any comment about it." pic.twitter.com/l53brKW7qp— ANI (@ANI) September 24, 2023
