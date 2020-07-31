शहर चुनें
Home ›   Delhi ›   Delhi NCR ›   rain in Delhi-NCR and other places of up and haryana

दिल्ली-एनसीआर में जोरदार बारिश, आसपास के इलाकों में भी होगी बरसात

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Fri, 31 Jul 2020 07:18 AM IST
विज्ञापन
delhi ncr rain
delhi ncr rain - फोटो : जी पाल

पढ़ें अमर उजाला ई-पेपर
कहीं भी, कभी भी।

*Yearly subscription for just ₹249 + Free Coupon worth ₹200

Read Now
ख़बर सुनें
दिल्ली-एनसीआर में मानसूनी बारिश का सिलसिला जारी है। तड़के बने माहौल के बाद दिल्ली-एनसीआर के कई इलाकों में बारिश से एक बार फिर मौसम खुशगवार हो गया है। 
विज्ञापन

मौसम विभाग ने अगले दो घंटे में दिल्ली-एनसीआर के अलावा उत्तर प्रदेश और हरियाणा के भी कई इलाकों में बारिश और बिजली की संभावना व्यक्त की है। 
IIT-JEE/NEET परीक्षा 2020: 10 नंबर के अंतर से छूट जाते हैं अच्छे कॉलेज, जानिए कैसे?
Click Here
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
rain in delhi ncr indian met department weather forecast

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

विज्ञापन

Spotlight

पेट्रोल-डीजल की कीमत
Bazar

Petrol Diesel Price : पेट्रोल और डीजल के दाम में कोई बदलाव नहीं, जानें आज कितनी है कीमत

31 जुलाई 2020

राफेल लड़ाकू विमान
Ambala

दुश्मन से नहीं बल्कि देश में राफेल को इनसे खतरा, लैंडिंग और टेक ऑफ पर 'संकट'

31 जुलाई 2020

विज्ञापन
सांकेतिक तस्वीर
India News

महाराष्ट्र: लैब तकनीशियन ने महिला के जननांग से लिया कोरोना का स्वाब नमूना, गिरफ्तार

31 जुलाई 2020

कोरोना वायरस (प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर)
Health & Fitness

कोरोना वायरस: किन चिकित्सा प्रयासों के जरिए बढ़ा रिकवरी रेट? यह कितनी बड़ी उपलब्धि?

31 जुलाई 2020

जिम ट्रेनर सामी अहमद के साथ सुशांत सिंह राजपूत
Bollywood

सुशांत सिंह राजपूत दिसंबर से ले रहे थे रहस्यमयी दवाइयां, जिम ट्रेनर ने किया खुलासा

30 जुलाई 2020

विज्ञापन
Coronavirus in Uttarakhand Latest News:Corona positive patient numbers cross 7000, 199 new patients found, four death
Dehradun

Coronavirus in Uttarakhand: संक्रमितों का आंकड़ा 7000 पार, 199 नए मरीज मिले, चार की मौत

30 जुलाई 2020

रामजन्मभूमि पूजन कार्यक्रम से पहले सजाई जा रही अयोध्या
Lucknow

रामजन्म की तरह उल्लास में डूबी रामनगरी, तस्वीरों में देखिए कैसे सजाई जा रही अयोध्या

30 जुलाई 2020

पत्नी आलिया के साथ नवाजुद्दीन सिद्दीकी
Bollywood

नवाजुद्दीन समेत उनके परिवार पर आलिया ने दर्ज कराया मामला, बेटी के साथ यौन शोषण का लगाया आरोप

30 जुलाई 2020

Jio phone 5
Gadgets

बड़े धमाके की तैयारी में जियो, 500 रुपये से भी कम में लॉन्च कर सकता है फोन

30 जुलाई 2020

सुशांत सिंह राजपूत, रिया चक्रवर्ती, मीतू सिंह
Bollywood

सुशांत की बहन ने सुनाई नौ से बारह जून तक की कहानी, कहा- 'टोने- टोटके और भूत- प्रेत पर विश्वास करती थीं रिया'

30 जुलाई 2020

विज्ञापन

Disclaimer


हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर और व्यक्तिगत अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें और लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश कर सकें। अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।
Agree
Election
X

प्रिय पाठक

कृपया अमर उजाला प्लस के अनुभव को बेहतर बनाने में हमारी मदद करें।
अपने सुझाव हमारे साथ साझा करें

अपना शहर चुनें

  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Lifestyle

Tools

Entertainment News

Sports News

Latest News

Trending News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2019-20 Amar Ujala Limited