Delhi: राजधानी एक्सप्रेस को लेट करने के लिए शख्स ने फोन कर पुलिस से कहा ट्रेन में बम है, आरोपी IAF का कर्मी

रेलवे पुलिस ने शनिवार शाम को भारतीय वायु सेना के एक सार्जेंट को गिरफ्तार किया है। शख्स की गिरफ्तारी नई दिल्ली रेलवे स्टेशन से हुई। जिसकी पहचान सुनील सांगवान के तौर पर हुई है।
Railway police nabbed an IAF Sergeant, Sunil Sangwan, for calling New Delhi railway station & saying that a bomb was kept in a Mumbai Rajdhani Express train with intention to delay the train. On enquiry, police found the caller in the bogie of the train, he was drunk:Delhi police— ANI (@ANI) January 21, 2023
