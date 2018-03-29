शहर चुनें

Delhi NCR

Delhi Metro: करोल बाग से आरके आश्रम के बीच ओवरहेड बिजली की तारों में आई गड़बड़ी, एेसे चलेगा काम

ब्यूरो/अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Thu, 29 Mar 2018 04:58 PM IST
delhi metro
delhi metro
दिल्ली मेट्रो की ओवरहेड बिजली की तारों में कुछ गड़बड़ी आने के कारण कुछ समय के लिए आरके आश्रम से लेकर करोल बाग तक सिंगल लाइन सर्विस ही चलाई जाएगी।
जानकारी के अनुसार सिंगल लाइन किर्ती नगर से बाराखंबा रोड के बीच चलाई जाएगी। यह व्यवस्था तब तक लागू रहेगी जब तक कि ओवरहेड इलेक्ट्रिफिकेशन में क्या समस्या है इसका पता नहीं चल जाता।

delhi metro

Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

