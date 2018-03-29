#Delhi: Over Head Electrification(OHE) problem occurred between Karol Bagh-RK Ashram(going towards Dwarka) section of Delhi Metro's Line-3. Single line services b/w Kirti Nagar&Barakhamba Road through down line till the actual cause of OHE issue on affected section is identified.— ANI (@ANI) March 29, 2018
29 मार्च 2018