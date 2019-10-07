पीएमसी घोटालाः शिअद विधायक सिरसा बोले- RBI बैंक संचालित करता है तो जिम्मेदारी भी उसी की

Manjinder Singh Sirsa, Shiromani Akali Dal on PMC bank matter: We have not given our money to someone walking on the streets. We have given our money to the govt. RBI (Reserve Bank of India) is responsible & it must return our money. https://t.co/2axcQ4YUNE pic.twitter.com/htiqdsbqp7— ANI (@ANI) October 7, 2019
नवरात्र, दशहरा और रामलीला जनता के लिए भले ही धार्मिक त्योहार/कार्यक्रम हों, लेकिन राजनेताओं के लिए ये वोट खींचने का मजबूत जरिया होते हैं। यही कारण है कि चुनावों के बीच आये इन त्योहारों में सभी राजनीतिक दलों के नेता बढ़-चढ़कर हिस्सा ले रहे हैं।
