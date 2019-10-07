शहर चुनें

Home ›   Delhi ›   Delhi NCR ›   PMC bank fraud akali dali delhi mla manjinder sirsa says rbi governs bank and responsibilities lies

पीएमसी घोटालाः शिअद विधायक सिरसा बोले- RBI बैंक संचालित करता है तो जिम्मेदारी भी उसी की

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Mon, 07 Oct 2019 03:06 PM IST
मनजिंदर सिरसा
मनजिंदर सिरसा - फोटो : ani
शिरोमणि अकाली दल के नेता और दिल्ली के राजौरी गार्डन से विधायक मनजिंदर सिंह सिरसा ने सोमवार को पंजाब एंड महाराष्ट्र कॉपरेटिव बैंक यानी पीएमसी में हुए धोखाधड़ी के मामले में आरबीआई को जिम्मेदार ठहराया है।
सिरसा ने प्रेस कांफ्रेंस करते हुए कहा कि पीएमसी सहकारी बैंक है लेकिन इसे आरबीआई चलाता है। इसलिए इसके हर कदम की जिम्मेदारी रिजर्व बैंक की है।


सिरसा ने कहा कि बैंक के उपभोक्ताओं ने अपना पैसा  किसी राह चलते को नहीं दिए हैं बल्कि ये पैसा सरकार को दिया गया है। बैंक में धोखाधड़ी के लिए आरबीआई (RBI) जिम्मेदार है। उन्होंने आरबीआइ से मांग करते हुए कहा कि बैंक उपभोक्ताओं के पैसे वापस करे।



 
