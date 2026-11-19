दिल्ली की मुख्यमंत्री रेखा गुप्ता, अभिनेता जैकी श्रॉफ और गायक बिस्मिल ने शालीमार बाग के मुनक नहर घाट पर यमुना स्वच्छता अभियान में भाग लिया।

#WATCH | Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, actor Jackie Shroff and singer Bismil participate in the Yamuna Cleanliness Campaign at Munak Nehar Ghat, Shalimar Bagh. https://t.co/fsg5r1mSig विज्ञापन November 19, 2026

विज्ञापन

विज्ञापन

#WATCH | Delhi: Singer Stebin Ben says, "As CM Rekha Gupta mentioned, 'Our Delhi, Our Responsibility'—we should simply live by this principle. Every day, as we step out of our homes, we should consider how we can keep our surroundings clean, and we should make small, consistent efforts each day to do as much as we possibly can..." — ANI (@ANI) November 19, 2026

#WATCH | Delhi: Actor Jackie Shroff says, "What we're doing is good, and it is for everyone. It would be wonderful if more people took action. Just talking about it isn't enough; it is everyone’s duty... The lives of the children are what matter most. Leave behind a legacy for them—leave behind greenery, love, and affection. Ensure clean air, clean water, and less poison in the mind..." — ANI (@ANI) November 19, 2026

गायक स्टेबिन बेन ने मुख्यमंत्री रेखा गुप्ता के 'हमारी दिल्ली, हमारी जिम्मेदारी' सिद्धांत का हवाला देते हुए कहा कि हमें प्रतिदिन अपने आसपास को स्वच्छ रखने के लिए छोटे और लगातार प्रयास करने चाहिए।अभिनेता जैकी श्रॉफ ने कहा कि जो काम हो रहा है, वह सभी के लिए अच्छा है। उन्होंने अधिक लोगों से कार्रवाई करने का आग्रह किया। उनका कहना था कि केवल बात करना पर्याप्त नहीं है, यह सबका कर्तव्य है। जैकी श्रॉफ ने बच्चों के जीवन को सबसे महत्वपूर्ण बताया। उन्होंने बच्चों के लिए हरियाली, प्यार, स्वच्छ हवा और स्वच्छ पानी जैसी विरासत छोड़ने का आह्वान किया। साथ ही, मन में कम जहर रखने पर भी जोर दिया।