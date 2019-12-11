दिल्ली: पाकिस्तान से आई हिन्दू शरणार्थी ने अपनी दो दिन की बेटी का नाम 'नागरिकता' रखा

Delhi: A Pakistani Hindu refugee woman living at Majnu ka Tila today named her two-day old daughter 'Nagarikta'. The woman said, "It is my earnest wish that the #CitizenshipAmendmentBill2019 Bill passes in Parliament". The Bill was passed in Parliament today. pic.twitter.com/JsT17rrSEz— ANI (@ANI) December 11, 2019
11 दिसंबर 2019