Home ›   Delhi ›   Delhi NCR ›   Pakistani Hindu refugee woman named her two-day old daughter Nagarikta

दिल्ली: पाकिस्तान से आई हिन्दू शरणार्थी ने अपनी दो दिन की बेटी का नाम 'नागरिकता' रखा

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Wed, 11 Dec 2019 10:13 PM IST
बेटी का नाम नागरिकता रखा
बेटी का नाम नागरिकता रखा - फोटो : ANI
ख़बर सुनें
संसद में आज नागरिकता संशोधन विधेयक पास होने के बाद एक तरफ देश में खुशी की लहर है, तो दूसरी तरफ पाकिस्तान से आई हिन्दू शरणार्थी ने अपनी दो दिन की बेटी का नाम 'नागरिकता' रखा है। दिल्ली की मंजू का टिला में रह रही महिला शरणार्थी का कहना है, "यह मेरी सबसे बड़ी इच्छा थी कि नागरिकता संशोधन विधेयक 2019 संसद में पारित हो।"
cab citizenship amendment bill hindu majnu ka tilla
