One under trial prisoner in Tihar Jail trying to committed suicide by hanging in toilet

तिहाड़ में कैदी ने किया आत्महत्या का प्रयास, शौचालय में लगा रहा था फांसी

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Fri, 07 Feb 2020 04:22 PM IST
प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर - फोटो : फाइल फोटो
ख़बर सुनें
दिल्ली के तिहाड़ जेल में आज (शुक्रवार) को एक कैदी ने शौचालय में आत्महत्या करने की कोशिश की। समाचार एजेंसी एएनआई के मुताबिक गगन नाम के कैदी ने जेल नंबर तीन के शौचालय में फांसी लगाने की कोशिश की। इसके ऊपर चार केस दर्ज हैं। 
tihar jail delhi police suicide
