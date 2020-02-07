तिहाड़ में कैदी ने किया आत्महत्या का प्रयास, शौचालय में लगा रहा था फांसी

Tihar Jail Official: One under trial prisoner named Gagan who was lodged in Tihar Jail no. 3 committed suicide by hanging inside the toilet today morning. He was under trial in 4 cases. pic.twitter.com/6A5SZW9gX0— ANI (@ANI) February 7, 2020
7 फरवरी 2020