Sanjay Singh: उदयनिधि स्टालिन के 'सनातन' वाले बयान पर बोले संजय सिंह, कहा- हमें हर धर्म का सम्मान करना चाहिए

तमिलनाडु के मंत्री उदयनिधि स्टालिन की 'सनातन धर्म को खत्म कर देना चाहिए' वाली टिप्पणी पर आप नेता संजय सिंह ने कहा कि भारत में अलग-अलग धर्म, जातियां और भाषाएं हैं। यह हमारी खूबसूरती है कि इसके बावजूद हम एक साथ रहते हैं। उदयनिधि के बयान पर मैं सिर्फ इतना कहना चाहता हूं कि भारत में हमें हर धर्म का सम्मान करना चाहिए और किसी को भी दूसरे के धर्म पर टिप्पणी नहीं करनी चाहिए।
#WATCH | Delhi: On Tamil Nadu Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin's 'Sanatana Dharma should be eradicated' remark, AAP Leader Sanjay Singh says, "...There are different religions, castes and languages in India. It's our beauty that despite this we live together...On Udhayanidhi 's… pic.twitter.com/WlJctvW699— ANI (@ANI) September 3, 2023
