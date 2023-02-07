Notifications

Online gaming fraud of 400 crores with the help of D gang kingpin was running network in Noida from Dubai

400 करोड़ का फ्रॉड: D-गैंग के सहयोग से नोएडा में चल रहा था नेटवर्क, 16 गिरफ्तार; नौ के खिलाफ लुक आउट नोटिस

माई सिटी रिपोर्टर, नोएडा Published by: Vikas Kumar Updated Tue, 07 Feb 2023 07:56 PM IST
सार

इस गिरोह का अंतरराष्ट्रीय सरगना सौरभ चंद्राकर है जो दुबई में बैठकर अपना नेटवर्क दुनिया के कई देशों में चला रहा है। सौरभ ने अपना सॉफ्टवेयर डेवलप कर महादेव नामक एक गेमिंग एप बनाया। 

आरोपियों के पास से बरामद सामान
आरोपियों के पास से बरामद सामान - फोटो : ट्विटर
गौतमबुद्धनगर कमिश्नरेट पुलिस ने 400 करोड़ से अधिक का ऑनलाइन गेमिंग फ्रॉड करने वाले एक अंतरराष्ट्रीय गिरोह का खुलासा किया है। डी गैंग के सहयोग से दुबई में बैठा सरगना अपना गेमिंग एप (महादेव एप) के माध्यम से नोएडा के एक मकान में सेटअप बनाकर लोगों से ठगी कर रहा था।

गेम व सट्टा लगवाने के नाम पर ठगी करने वाले 16 आरोपियों को गिरफ्तार कर लिया है। वहीं मुख्य सरगना समेत नौ आरोपी फरार हैं। फरार आरोपियों के खिलाफ लुक आउट नोटिस जारी किया गया है। इस गिरोह का दुबई, नेपाल, हांगकांग, बांग्लादेश, श्रीलंका, पाकिस्तान से लेकर 11 देशों में नेटवर्क है।

नोएडा जोन के डीसीपी हरीश चंदर ने बताया कि एसीपी रजनीश वर्मा के नेतृत्व में कोतवाली सेक्टर-39 पुलिस की टीम ने सेक्टर-108 स्थित मकान नंबर डी-309 में दबिश दी और 16 आरोपियों को गिरफ्तार कर लिया। ये आरोपी इस कोठी को किराये पर लेकर गेमिंग एप का अड्डा बना रखा था और यहां लगाए गए सेटअप से गेम खिलवाने से लेकर सट्टा लगवाने का काम किया जाता था। 

पुलिस की टीम ने यहां से झांसी निवासी तरूण लखेड़ा, राहुल, अभिषेक प्रजापति, आकाश साहू, हिमांशु, अनुराग वर्मा, विवेक, दीपक कुमार, विशाल शर्मा, रावत, दिव्य प्रकाश, हर्षित चौरसिया, अक्षय तिवारी, नीरज गुप्ता, आकाश जोगी और दीपक को गिरफ्तार कर लिया। ये आरोपी पिछले डेढ़ महीने से सेक्टर-108 के इस मकान में सेटअप तैयार कर अंतरराष्ट्रीय स्तर पर गेम व सट्टा खिलवा रहे थे। इस गिरोह के सरगना सौरभ चंद्राकर समेत नौ आरोपी फरार हैं। इन आरोपियों के खिलाफ लुकआउट नोटिस जारी किया गया है।

महादेव एप को डेवलप किया और इससे कर रहे थे ठगी
इस गिरोह का अंतरराष्ट्रीय सरगना सौरभ चंद्राकर है जो दुबई में बैठकर अपना नेटवर्क दुनिया के कई देशों में चला रहा है। सौरभ ने अपना सॉफ्टवेयर डेवलप कर महादेव नामक एक गेमिंग एप बनाया। यह एप इंटरनेट पर उपलब्ध है। सौरभ ने नोएडा में ठगी करने के लिए सचिन सोनी को एक तरह से इंडिया हेड बनाया। सचिन सोनी अपने कई दोस्तों के साथ डेढ़ महीने पहले सेक्टर-108 में यह सेटअप तैयार किया और महादेव एप के नाम पर सोशल साइट पर लोगों को गेम के लिए आमंत्रित करते थे। इसके बाद सट्ïटा लगवाते थे। इस तरह से इन आरोपियों ने डेढ़ महीने में ही करीब 400 करोड़ रुपये से अधिक का ट्रांजैक्शन किया।

ऐसे करते थे ठगी और ऐसे चलता था नेटवर्क
दुबई में बैठा मास्टरमाइंड सौरभ चंद्राकर ने नोएडा में फरार सचिन सोनी व अन्य लोगों को अन्य शहरों का हेड बनाता था। इसके बाद महादेव एप को सोशल मीडिया के माध्यम से लोगों को गेमिंग एप के बारे में बताया जाता था। फिर गेम खेलने के लिए इच्छुक लोगों की आईडी खुलवाई जाती थी। इसके बाद कस्टमर को अपनी पसंदीदा वेबसाइट क्रिकेट बज, स्काई वन एक्सचेंज, लेजर, टाइगर एक्सचेंज, लोटस247, सिल्वर एक्सचेंज आदि चुनने की अनुमति होती थी। वेबसाइट चुनने के बाद क्रिकेट, फुटबॉल, टेनिस, कबड्डी, तीन पत्ती, कैसीनो, जैसे अनेक गेम में पैसे लगवाने के लिए फोन पे, गूगल पे, पेटीएम, यूपीआई स्कैनर उपलब्ध कराया जाता था। इस पर पैसे लगवाने के बाद जब तक कोई भी कस्टरमर अपना पैसा सैकड़ा या हजार में लगाता था। तो उसे कुछ अधिक पैसे वापस भेज दिए जाते थे। जैसे ही वह कस्टमर लालच में लाखों रुपये या अधिक कैश लगाता था तो उसकी आईडी ब्लॉक कर उसके पैसे को ले लिया जाता था।

दुबई में होती थी ट्रेनिंग, दो लोगों को मिला था प्रशिक्षण
एसीपी रजनीश वर्मा ने बताया कि इस गिरोह के जालसाजों का वल्र्डवाइड कनेक्शन था। गिरफ्तार किए गए अक्षय तिवारी व दिव्य प्रकाश पिछले महीने दुबई गए थे और वहां 22 दिनों की ट्रेनिंग दी गई थी। वहां अंग्रेजी व अरबी में उन्हें ट्रेनिंग दी गई थी। अब इस गिरोह के छह जालसाजों को ट्रेनिंग के लिए दुबई जाना था और उनका टिकट भी करा दिया गया था लेकिन तब तक नोएडा पुलिस ने इस गिरोह का खुलासा कर दिया।

ईडी भी करेगी मामले की जांच
नोएडा कमिश्नरेट पुलिस का कहना है कि अभी प्राथमिक जांच में 400 करोड़ रुपये से अधिक की जालसाजी का पता चला है और विदेशी कनेक्शन भी सामने आए हैं। इस कारण इस मामले की जानकारी प्रवर्तन निदेशालय व एनआईए को भी दी गई है। बताया जाता है कि ईडी की टीम नोएडा पुलिस के संपर्क में है और इसकी जानकारी ली जा रही है। वहीं एनआईए भी अपने स्तर से इस मामले पर नजर रख रही है। इस मामले में डी गैंग के कनेक्शन का भी पता चला है।

डेढ़ करोड़ रुपये फ्रीज, 12 लैपटॉप व 73 मोबाइल बरामद
नोएडा कमिश्नरेट पुलिस की टीम ने मंगलवार को इन आरोपियों के पास से 12 लैपटॉप, 73 मोबाइल, छह पासबुक, 19 चेकबुक, 90 डेबिट कार्ड, 58 सिम कार्ड, छह पासपोर्ट, राउटर, यूएई करेंसी, 60 आधार कार्ड, दो लग्जरी कार, दो स्कूटी, बाइक बरामद की है। इनके खातों में उपलब्ध करीब डेढ़ करोड़ रुपये को फ्रीज करा दिया गया है।

पुलिस कमिश्नर ने 50 हजार का दिया इनाम
इस अंतरराष्ट्रीय जालसाज गिरोह का खुलासा करने वाली पुलिस टीम को पुलिस कमिश्नर लक्ष्मी सिंह की तरफ से 50 हजार रुपये का इनाम देने की घोषणा की गई है। डीसीपी हरीश चंदर ने बताया कि नोएडा पुलिस ने एक बड़े गिरोह का खुलासा किया है। इस कारण पुलिस कमिश्नर की तरफ से इनाम की घोषणा की गई है।
