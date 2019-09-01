शहर चुनें

one women dead in road accident

सड़क हादसे में महिला की मौत

Noida Bureauनोएडा ब्यूरो Updated Sun, 01 Sep 2019 11:15 PM IST
सड़क दुर्घटना में महिला की मौत
नूंह। सड़क दुर्घटना में 45 वर्षीय महिला की मौत हो गई। मामले की सूचना पाकर जयसिंहपुर पुलिस चौकी की टीम ने शव को बरामद कर नूंह सीएचसी पहुंचाया, जहां देर रात शव का पोस्टमार्टम कराकर परिजनों को सौंप दिया। पुलिस के मृतका के बेटे हफीज निवासी गांव गोहपुर निवासी खंड हथीन जिला पलवल की शिकायत पर अज्ञात कार चालक के खिलाफ मामला दर्ज कर लिया है। मामला दर्ज कर पुलिस जांच कर रही है। मृतका अपने बेटे के साथ नूंह से अपने घर की ओर जा रहे थे। इसी दौरान सामने से एक तेज गति से आ रही कार ने उन्हें जोरदार टक्कर मार दी, जिसमें महिला की मौके पर मौत हो गई। ग्रामीणों ने मामले की सूचना पुलिस को दी। पुलिस ने मौके पर पहुंच शव को अपने कब्जे में लिया।
