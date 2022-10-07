Noida News : नोएडा के सेक्टर 153 में पुलिस की बदमाशों से मुठभेड़, एक गिरफ्तार, साथी फरार

लोकप्रिय और ट्रेंडिंग टॉपिक्स
नोएडा के सेक्टर 153 में पुलिस की बदमाशों से भिड़ंत हो गई। नोएडा के एडीसीपी ए द्विवेदी ने समाचार एजेंसी एएनआई को बताया कि इलाके की पुलिस की झपटमारों के साथ मुठभेड़ हुई है।
UP| Encounter broke out in Sec-113 PS area with a chain/mobile snatcher. He snatched 3 mobiles today in Ghaziabad. When police chased, miscreant opened fire&got injured in retaliatory firing.3 mobiles,vehicle recovered. Search on for absconding partner:ADCP Noida A Dwivedi (6.10) pic.twitter.com/y0CsEUJz7A
— ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) October 6, 2022
बताया गया कि बदमाशों ने गाजियाबाद में तीन मोबाइल छीने थे। जब पुलिस ने संदेह पर पीछा किया तो बदमाश मे फायर कर दिया। जवाब में पुलिस ने भी फायरिंग की। इसमें एक बदमाश घायल हो गया। उसके पास से 3 मोबाइल और एक वाहन बरामद किया गया है। उसका साथी भाग निकला।
