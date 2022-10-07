Noida News : नोएडा के सेक्टर 153 में पुलिस की बदमाशों से मुठभेड़, एक गिरफ्तार, साथी फरार

नोएडा के सेक्टर 153 में पुलिस की बदमाशों से भिड़ंत हो गई। नोएडा के एडीसीपी ए द्विवेदी ने समाचार एजेंसी एएनआई को बताया कि इलाके की पुलिस की झपटमारों के साथ मुठभेड़ हुई है।

UP| Encounter broke out in Sec-113 PS area with a chain/mobile snatcher. He snatched 3 mobiles today in Ghaziabad. When police chased, miscreant opened fire&got injured in retaliatory firing.3 mobiles,vehicle recovered. Search on for absconding partner:ADCP Noida A Dwivedi (6.10) pic.twitter.com/y0CsEUJz7A