Delhi NCR › Noida › iron rod looted from truck

ओप्पो कंपनी के 18 ट्रकों से 21 लाख का सरिया लूटा -

Noida Bureauनोएडा ब्यूरो Updated Fri, 31 May 2019 10:30 PM IST
ओप्पो कंपनी के 18 ट्रकों से 21 लाख का सरिया लूटा
ग्रेटर नोएडा। ओप्पो कंपनी जा रहे 18 ट्रकों को रास्ते में बलपूर्वक कब्जे में लेकर माफिया के सरिया लूटने की वारदात का खुलासा हुआ है। गिरोह ने चिप द्वारा संचालित धर्मकांटा पर सरिये के पूरे वजन की फर्जी पर्ची भी तैयार करा ली। आरोपियों ने 18 ट्रकों से कुल 48,890 किलो 21,51,000 रुपये का सरिया चोरी किया। पुलिस ने लूट आदि की धारा में ट्रांसपोर्टर समेत तीन लोगों को नामजद किया है। आरोपी लूटे गए सरिया को गाजियाबाद स्थित गोदाम में रखते थे। ईकोटेक-1 थाना प्रभारी को सूचना मिली थी कि निर्माणाधीन ओप्पो कंपनी की साइट पर पहुंचे ट्रक से सरिया चोरी किया गया है। टीम ने पड़ताल की तो ट्रक से सरिया लूटे जाने की पुष्टि हुई। पुलिस ने मामले में सुंदर यादव, तरुण और ट्रांसपोर्टर मनोज कुमार के खिलाफ केस दर्ज किया है। सभी ट्रकों को पुलिस लाइन गौतम बुद्ध नगर में खड़ा किया गया है। गौरतलब है कि शहर में कई वर्षों से सरिया गिरोह सक्रिय है। संचालन यहां के दो बड़े शातिर बदमाशों के नेतृत्व में होता है। इनके बीच कई बार गैंगवार भी हो चुका है

looted iron rod truck
