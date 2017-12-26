Download App
'सरकार हमारा पैसा दिलवाएं'

ब्यूरो/अमर उजाला, नोएडा

Updated Tue, 26 Dec 2017 01:32 PM IST
government should return our money

यूक्रेन की एक व्यापारी महिला ने गुजरात के व्यापारी खोड़ाभाई नागाजी भाई रमानी पर ठगी का आरोप लगाया है। यूक्रेन की व्यापारी अनसतेसिया अकिमोवा ने कहा है कि हम सरकार की नीतियों को ध्यान में रखकर ही भारत में व्यापार करने आए थे।

हमने गुजरात के राजकोट में एक व्यापारी जिनका नाम है खोड़ा भाई नागाजी भाई रमानी है की कंपनी ओलो इम्पोर्ट एंड एक्सपोर्ट के तहत काबुली चना के बिजनेस को लेकर डील किया था। काबुली चना भारत से यूक्रेन ले जाना चाहते थे हमारा पहले से एग्रिकल्चरल प्रोड्क्ट्स का बिजनेस है।

इस डिल के तहत हमारी कंपनी ने व्यापारी खोड़ा भाई नागाजी भाई रमानी को 1 करोड़ 10 लाख रुपए पेमेंट किया। लेकिन राजकोट के इस व्यापारी खोड़ा भाई ने हमें काबुली चना नहीं दिया। और हमारे पैसे गटक गए।

Your Story has been saved!