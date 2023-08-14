Noida Fire: नोएडा सेक्टर 88 में निजी कंपनी में लगी आग, दमकल कर्मियों ने पाया काबू

नोएडा सेक्टर 88 में एक निजी कंपनी में आग लग गई। दमकल की गाड़ियों ने आग पर काबू पा लिया। किसी के घायल या हताहत होने की सूचना नहीं है।
#WATCH | Uttar Pradesh | Fire broke out at a private company in Noida Sector 88. The fire was doused by fire tenders. No injuries or casualties reported.
(Video Source: Chief Fire Officer, Noida) pic.twitter.com/SjPALMJ7FU — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) August 14, 2023
