व्हाट्सएप का रेडियो अभियान

Noida Bureau Updated Wed, 29 Aug 2018 08:32 PM IST
व्हाट्सएप ने फर्जी खबरें रोकने के लिए रेडियो अभियान शुरू किया
नई दिल्ली। व्हाट्सएप ने अपने प्लेटफॉर्म पर फर्जी खबरों को फैलने से रोकने के लिए बुधवार से रेडियो अभियान की शुरुआत कर दी। व्हाट्सएप ने कहा कि हम विभिन्न भारतीय राज्यों में रेडियो अभियान चला रहे हैं, जिसमें लोगों को समझाया जा रहा है कि मैसेज फॉर्वर्ड करने से पहले उसकी सत्यता की जांच कर लें। रेडियो अभियान ऑल इंडिया रेडियो के 46 हिंदी भाषी स्टेशनों से एयर किए गए। इन स्टेशनों के अंतर्गत बिहार, झारखंड, मध्य प्रदेश, छत्तीसगढ़, राजस्थान, उत्तर प्रदेश और उत्तराखंड आते हैं। व्हाट्सएप के प्रवक्ता ने कहा कि वर्तमान में जारी अभियान हिंदी में हैं, लेकिन इन्हें जल्द ही क्षेत्रीय भाषाओं के रेडियो स्टेशनों पर भी शुरू किया जाएगा। फेसबुक की स्वामित्व वाली कंपनी अपने मंच पर फर्जी खबरों के संचालन पर सरकार से गंभीर आलोचना का सामना कर रही है। इन फर्जी खबरों के कारण देश में मॉब लिंचिंग समेत तमाम घटनाएं सामने आई हैं।

