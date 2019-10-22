शहर चुनें

पर्स में पड़े रह गया डेबिट कार्ड, खाते से निकल गए एक लाख रुपये

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नोएडा Updated Tue, 22 Oct 2019 01:58 PM IST
सांकेतिक तस्वीर
सांकेतिक तस्वीर - फोटो : SELF
ख़बर सुनें
नोएडा में साइबर ठगों ने डेबिट कार्ड क्लोन कर एक शख्स के खाते से एक लाख रुपये ट्रांसफर कर लिए। जबकि डेबिट कार्ड पीड़ित के पास ही था। शिकायत पर कोतवाली सेक्टर-24 पुलिस ने मुकदमा दर्ज कर लिया है। पुलिस के मुताबिक सेक्टर-11 निवासी आलोक कुमार का इंडसइंड बैंक में खाता है।
रविवार रात को उनके खाते से एक लाख रुपये निकल लिए गए। रात में तीन एसएमएस आने पर उन्हें इस बात का पता चला। कोतवाली पुलिस कार्ड क्लोनिंग का मामला बताकर जांच कर रही है।
debit card fraud cyber crime noida police crime in noida
