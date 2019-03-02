शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
Hindi News ›   Delhi ›   Delhi NCR ›   nitin gadkari inaugurates flyover at dhaula kuan junction in delhi traffic problem to sort

नितिन गडकरी ने दी दिल्लीवासियों को धौला कुआं फ्लाईओवर की सौगात, किया उद्घाटन

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Sat, 02 Mar 2019 05:15 PM IST
नितिन गडकरी ने धौला कुआं जंक्शन के फ्लाईओवर का उद्घाटन किया
नितिन गडकरी ने धौला कुआं जंक्शन के फ्लाईओवर का उद्घाटन किया - फोटो : ani
ख़बर सुनें
केंद्रीय सड़क परिवहन और राजमार्ग मंत्री नितिन गडकरी ने आज दिल्लीवासियों को बड़ी सौगात दी है। उन्होंने धौला कुआं जंक्शन के फ्लाईओवर का शनिवार को उद्घाटन किया जिससे ट्रैफिक की समस्या में कमी आने की बात कही जा रही है।
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन


 

Recommended

Bollywood

परदे पर कभी किसिंग सीन नहीं देतीं 'बाहुबली' की ये एक्ट्रेस, बोलीं- 'इस एक्टर के लिए तोड़ दूंगी कसम'

1 मार्च 2019

Tamannaah
Hrithik Roshan
तमन्ना भाटिया
तमन्ना भाटिया
Bollywood

परदे पर कभी किसिंग सीन नहीं देतीं 'बाहुबली' की ये एक्ट्रेस, बोलीं- 'इस एक्टर के लिए तोड़ दूंगी कसम'

1 मार्च 2019

Imran Khan
India News

अभिनंदन पर एक के बाद एक गलतियां कर खुद ही घिर गया पाकिस्तान

1 मार्च 2019

Who was the woman walking with IAF Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman at Wagah border
India News

कौन है पाकिस्तान से वाघा बॉर्डर तक अभिनंदन के साथ आई यह महिला, जिनकी हो रही है चर्चा

2 मार्च 2019

आप भी बन सकते हैं हिस्सा साहित्य के सबसे बड़े उत्सव "जश्न-ए-अदब" का- यहाँ register करें-
Register Now

आप भी बन सकते हैं हिस्सा साहित्य के सबसे बड़े उत्सव "जश्न-ए-अदब" का- यहाँ register करें-
heavy snowfall warning for himachal on 02 and 03 march
Shimla

हिमाचल में दो दिन भारी बर्फबारी की चेतावनी, 169 सड़कें अभी भी बंद

2 मार्च 2019

abhinandan varthaman
India News

अभिनंदन की देश वापसी : पाकिस्तान ने दो दिनों में प्रसारित कीं ये 5 फेक न्यूज

2 मार्च 2019

commander abhinandan varthaman at wagah border, see pics 
India News

'अभिनंदन' के भारत की सरजमीं पर कदम रखने के बाद की वो तस्वीरें, जिन्हें देखना चाहेगा हर देशवासी

2 मार्च 2019

सौभाग्य और संतान सुख के लिए शिवरात्रि पर ज्योतिर्लिंग महाकालेश्वर मंदिर में करवाएं विशेष शिव पूजा
ज्योतिष समाधान

सौभाग्य और संतान सुख के लिए शिवरात्रि पर ज्योतिर्लिंग महाकालेश्वर मंदिर में करवाएं विशेष शिव पूजा
विज्ञापन
dhaula kuan dhaula kuan flyover nitin gadkari
विज्ञापन
अमर उजाला की खबरों को फेसबुक पर पाने के लिए लाइक करें

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

विज्ञापन

Spotlight

Who was the woman walking with IAF Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman at Wagah border
India News

कौन है पाकिस्तान से वाघा बॉर्डर तक अभिनंदन के साथ आई यह महिला, जिनकी हो रही है चर्चा

2 मार्च 2019

अमित शाह
India News

भाजपा के नए कार्यालय में वास्तु दोष, अमित शाह को नहीं आया रास

2 मार्च 2019

अभिनंदन और बीते 60 घंटे?
India News

हिम्मत और हौसले की मिसाल विंग कमांडर अभिनंदन लौटे देश, कैसे गुजरे बीते 60 घंटे

2 मार्च 2019

Air force and navy chiefs get Z-plus security
India News

वायुसेना और नौसेना प्रमुखों को मिलेगी जेड प्लस सुरक्षा

2 मार्च 2019

केंद्रीय मंत्री नितिन गडकरी
India News

प्रधानमंत्री पद के सवाल पर क्या बोले केंद्रीय मंत्री नितिन गडकरी

1 मार्च 2019

विज्ञापन
गरीबी
India News

वर्तमान में लगभग आधा देश सूखे की चपेट में - आईआईटी, गांधीनगर

1 मार्च 2019

farmers
India News

एक फीसदी घटेगा देश का अनाज उत्पादन, किसानों की बढ़ेगी कमाई

1 मार्च 2019

mnrega
India News

आम चुनाव में अब मनरेगा जॉब कार्ड से भी डाल सकेंगे वोट

1 मार्च 2019

पाकिस्तान
Delhi NCR

चाणक्यपुरी में पाकिस्तान उच्चायोग की सुरक्षा बढ़ाई, भारी संख्या में पुलिसकर्मी तैनात 

1 मार्च 2019

Indian Airforce
India News

बालाकोट: फैक्टरी में तैयार मानव बम भारत, अफगानिस्तान, ईरान और बलूचिस्तान में भेजे जाते थे

28 फरवरी 2019

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Most Read

दिल्ली लोकसभा चुनाव के लिए आप उम्मीदवारों का एलान
India News

दिल्ली: लोकसभा चुनाव के लिए आम आदमी पार्टी ने 6 उम्मीदवारों का किया एलान

आम आदमी पार्टी ने लोकसभा चुनाव 2019 में दिल्ली के लिए अपने उम्मीदवारों की घोषणा कर दी है। पार्टी ने अब तक 6 सीटों पर उम्मीदवारों का एलान किया है। दिल्ली में कुल 7 लोकसभा क्षेत्र हैं।

2 मार्च 2019

विज्ञापन
अतिथि शिक्षकों का प्रदर्शन
Delhi NCR

दिल्लीः 25 हजार अतिथि शिक्षकों का अनुबंध खत्म, सिसोदिया के घर के बाहर कर रहे प्रदर्शन

2 मार्च 2019

सांकेतिक तस्वीर
Delhi NCR

पाकिस्तान जिंदाबाद के नारे लगाने पर युवक की पिटाई

1 मार्च 2019

दिल्ली-एनसीआर में मौसम
Delhi NCR

दिल्ली एनसीआर में आज मौसम लेगा करवट, कई राज्यों में बारिश और बर्फबारी की संभावना

2 मार्च 2019

गृह मंत्रालय
Delhi NCR

पाकिस्तानी महिला को दो सप्ताह में देश छोड़ने का निर्देश

1 मार्च 2019

cbse board
Delhi NCR

सीबीएसई: आज से शुरू होगी दसवीं-बारहवीं की परीक्षाएं, बोर्ड की तैयारी पूरी

2 मार्च 2019

Narendra Modi
Delhi NCR

पीएम ने रात भर जागकर रखी एयर स्ट्राइक पर नजर, तभी किया आराम जब...

27 फरवरी 2019

सांकेतिक तस्वीर
Delhi NCR

अश्लील वीडियो वायरल करने की धमकी देकर महिला ने ऐंठे 35 लाख, रिपोर्ट दर्ज

2 मार्च 2019

AAP
Delhi NCR

'आप' अकेले लड़ेगी लोकसभा चुनाव, गठबंधन की तमाम कोशिशें रही नाकाम

2 मार्च 2019

द्वारका एक्सप्रेस वे
Delhi NCR

द्वारका एक्सप्रेसवे के निर्माण का रास्ता साफ, तीन लाख से अधिक लोगों को मिलेगी राहत

2 मार्च 2019

Related Videos

दिल्ली के करोल बाग में गिरा इमारत का हिस्सा, सुरक्षित निकाले गए चार लोग

राजधानी नई दिल्ली के करोलबाग इलाके में शनिवार शाम एक जर्जर हिस्सा भरभराकर गिर गया। गनीमत ये रही कि इस हादसे में कोई घायल नहीं हुआ।

24 फरवरी 2019

केजरीवाल 1:44

दिल्ली को पूर्ण राज्य का दर्जा दिलाने के लिए अनिश्चितकालीन भूख हड़ताल करेंगे केजरीवाल

23 फरवरी 2019

भूकंप के झटके 0:47

भूकंप के झटकों से फिर सहमा दिल्ली-एनसीआर, बागपत था केन्द्र

20 फरवरी 2019

रेडियो 1:27

भुवनेश्वर के इस रेडियो मेले में आपको रेडियो का बदलता रंग रूप देखने को मिलेगा

16 फरवरी 2019

नारायणा में आग 0:33

दिल्ली में लगातार तीसरे दिन दिखा आग का तांडव, नारायणा स्थित पेपर फैक्ट्री में भीषण आग

14 फरवरी 2019

Related

पाकिस्तान
Delhi NCR

चाणक्यपुरी में पाकिस्तान उच्चायोग की सुरक्षा बढ़ाई, भारी संख्या में पुलिसकर्मी तैनात 

1 मार्च 2019

demo pic
Delhi NCR

देश में आतंकी हमले की फिराक में जैश व लश्कर 

1 मार्च 2019

delhi metro
Delhi NCR

दिल्लीवासियों के लिए खुशखबरी, जल्द द्वारका मेट्रो स्टेशन से सीधे पहुंचेंगे नोएडा इलेक्ट्रॉनिक सिटी

2 मार्च 2019

justice valmiki
Delhi NCR

दिल्ली हाईकोर्ट के जस्टिस वाल्मीकि मेहता का दिल का दौरा पड़ने से निधन

1 मार्च 2019

सीएम केजरीवाल
Delhi NCR

केजरीवाल के बयान पर भड़के यूनाइटेड हिंदू फ्रंट के कार्यकर्ता, आप कार्यालय पर प्रदर्शन

2 मार्च 2019

acid attack
Delhi NCR

दुष्कर्म के आरोपी ने युवती पर फेंका तेजाब, पुलिस ने पीड़िता को पहुंचाया अस्पताल

2 मार्च 2019

आज का मुद्दा
View more polls

Disclaimer

अपनी वेबसाइट पर हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें, वेबसाइट के ट्रैफिक का विश्लेषण कर सकें, कॉन्टेंट व्यक्तिगत तरीके से पेश कर सकें और हमारे पार्टनर्स, जैसे की Google, और सोशल मीडिया साइट्स, जैसे की Facebook, के साथ लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश करने के लिए उपयोग कर सकें। साथ ही, अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।

Agree
  • Downloads
    ABC Digital

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Tools

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2018-19 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.