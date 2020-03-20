शहर चुनें

Nirbhaya culprits will be hanged at 5.30 am today Court dismisses last minute plea 

निर्भया के दोषी फांसी टलवाने में नाकाम, हाईकोर्ट ने खारिज कीं सब दलीलें

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Fri, 20 Mar 2020 01:00 AM IST
दोषियों के वकील एपी सिंह
दोषियों के वकील एपी सिंह - फोटो : ANI
निर्भया के दोषियों को आज सवेरे 5.30 बजे फांसी दी जाएगी। फांसी पर रोक के लिए दिल्ली हाईकोर्ट में सुनवाई के दौरान अदालत ने दोषियों के वकील की आखिरी दलील भी खारिज कर दी। दिल्ली हाईकोर्ट ने कहा कि इस याचिका का कोई आधार ही नहीं है। अदालत ने कहा कि यह याचिका आधारहीन है और पर्याप्त प्रमाणों से भी रहित है।  हाईकोर्ट में झटके के बाद दोषियों के वकील एपी सिंह ने कहा कि फैसले (हाईकोर्ट) की प्रति मिलते ही मैं सुप्रीम कोर्ट जाऊंगा। मैंने रजिस्ट्रार से बात की है। 

उधर, निर्भया की मां भी सुप्रीम कोर्ट जाने की तैयारी में हैं। उन्होंने कहा कि दोषियों को काफी समय दिया गया। फांसी टालने के लिए कई याचिकाएं दायर की गईं। लेकिन अब हाईकोर्ट में उनकी दलीलें खारिज हो गई हैं। हम सुप्रीम कोर्ट जा रहे हैं। उन्हें वहां भी नामाकी मिलेगी। दोषियों को सवेरे फांसी हो जाएगी। 

 

 

nirbhaya case accused to be hanged execution today delhi high court

