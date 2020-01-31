शहर चुनें

Home ›   Delhi ›   Delhi NCR ›   Nirbhaya Case latest news update convict Pawan Gupta in Supreme Court

निर्भया के दोषियों को कल फांसी होगी या नहीं, फैसला थोड़ी देर में

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Fri, 31 Jan 2020 11:48 AM IST
निर्भया का दोषी पवन गुप्ता
निर्भया का दोषी पवन गुप्ता - फोटो : सोशल मीडिया
ख़बर सुनें
निर्भया मामले में दोषी पवन गुप्ता ने शुक्रवार को सुप्रीम कोर्ट में एक पुनर्विचार याचिका दायर की, जिसमें उसके नाबालिग होने की याचिका को खारिज करने वाले सुप्रीम कोर्ट के पिछले आदेश को चुनौती दी गई है। वहीं दिल्ली की ही एक अदालत में दोषियों द्वारा दायर की गई एक अन्य याचिका पर भी सुनवाई हो रही है, जिसमें उन्होंने एक फरवरी को होने वाली फांसी की सजा पर रोक लगाने की मांग की थी। 
सुनवाई के दौरान तिहाड़ जेल का प्रतिनिधित्व करने वाले लोक अभियोजक इरफान अहमद ने दोषियों के वकील की दलील का विरोध किया। उन्होंने कहा कि दोषियों की यह याचिका सुनवाई के योग्य नहीं है। इरफान अहमद ने कहा कि केवल एक दोषी विनय शर्मा की दया याचिका लंबित है और अन्य को फांसी दी जा सकती है। उन्होंने कहा कि इसमें कोई अवैधता नहीं है।
nirbhaya case
India News

निर्भया केस: दरिंदों के वकील ने कहा- भगवान नहीं हैं राष्ट्रपति या सुप्रीम कोर्ट के जज, क्या मुकेश को कल होगी फांसी?

31 जनवरी 2020

Nirbhaya: Seeks response from jail administration on application for ban on hanging of convicts
Delhi

निर्भया: दोषियों की फांसी पर रोक की अर्जी पर जेल प्रशासन से मांगा जवाब

31 जनवरी 2020

पवन जल्लाद
Delhi NCR

निर्भया केस: दोषियों को सूली पर चढ़ाने के लिए पवन जल्लाद तिहाड़ जेल पहुंचा

30 जनवरी 2020

सांकेतिक तस्वीर
Meerut

यूपी: दिव्यांग किशोरी के साथ दुष्कर्म, घर से पेंशन बनवाने के बहाने से ले गया था युवक

30 जनवरी 2020

निर्भया केस
India News

निर्भया के दोषी अक्षय कुमार को सुप्रीम कोर्ट से झटका, क्यूरेटिव याचिका खारिज

30 जनवरी 2020

demo pic
Agra

आगरा में सामूहिक दुष्कर्म की घटना पर आक्रोश, 'नारी शक्ति' ने कहा- दरिंदों को सबक सिखाना होगा

30 जनवरी 2020

