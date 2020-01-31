निर्भया के दोषियों को कल फांसी होगी या नहीं, फैसला थोड़ी देर में

2012 Delhi gang-rape case: Pawan Gupta, a convict in the case, has filed a review petition before the Supreme Court challenging SC's earlier order of dismissal of his Juvenile plea. pic.twitter.com/G5O1gF7WkB

Nirbhaya Case: Hearing on convicts plea seeking a stay on the execution of hanging date(February 1), begins in Delhi Court. Public Prosecutor Irfan Ahmed representing Tihar Jail opposes the plea saying it is not maintainable.