निर्भया के दोषी मुकेश को सात साल बाद याद आया राजस्थान, नई याचिका में किया दावा

Updated Tue, 17 Mar 2020 11:54 AM IST
Nirbhaya Case convict mukesh files new plea claims was in rajasthan at 16 december 2012
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
निर्भया के दोषी 20 मार्च को होने वाली फांसी को टालने के लिए कोई कसर नहीं छोड़ना चाहते।  यही वजह है कि निर्भया के गुनहगार मुकेश सिंह को सात साल बाद राजस्थान याद आया है। मुकेश ने अपनी फांसी को टालने के लिए हाईकोर्ट में नई याचिका डाली है। 
मुकेश ने अपने वकील एमएल शर्मा के माध्यम से डाली गई याचिका में दावा किया है कि वह 17 दिसंबर 2012 को राजस्थान से गिरफ्तार हुआ था। वह तो वारदात वाले स्थल पर घटना के वक्त था भी नहीं। ऐसे में वह इस केस में दोषी नहीं है।

इसके साथ ही मुकेश ने अपनी याचिका में ये भी दावा किया है कि तिहाड़ जेल में उसका शोषण हुआ था। उसके साथ जेल में मारपीट की गई।


 
