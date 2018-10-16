शहर चुनें

प्रदूषण रोकने में फेल हुई दिल्ली सरकार, एनजीटी ने लगाया 50 करोड़ का जुर्माना

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Tue, 16 Oct 2018 02:01 PM IST
दिल्ली प्रदूषण
दिल्ली प्रदूषण - फोटो : self
ख़बर सुनें
दिल्ली में लगातार प्रदूषण बढ़ता जा रहा है। ऐसे में एनजीटी ने प्रदूषण को रोकने में नाकाम दिल्ली सरकार पर 50 करोड़ रुपये का जुर्माना लगा दिया है। यह जुर्माना नेशनल ग्रीन ट्रिब्यूनल (एनजीटी) के मुताबिक दिल्ली की करीब 62 बड़ी यूनिट्स पर लगाम नहीं लगा पाने के कारण लगाया गया है। 
एनजीटी ने कहा कि हमारे बार-बार दिए गए आदेशों का पालन नहीं किया गया है। डीपीसीसी ने अब तक हलफनामा तक नहीं दिया कि इन यूनिट्स के लिए बिजली और पानी के कनेक्शन क्यों दिए गए हैं। 



 

 

ngt imposes rs 50 crore fine stop polluting pollution in delhi पलूशन दिल्ली प्रदूषण pollution in delhi| delhi pollution
