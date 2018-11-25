शहर चुनें

दिल्ली: निर्माणाधीन इमारत के बेसमेंट में एक शख्स की मिली डेडबॉडी, जांच शुरू

ब्यूरो, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Sun, 25 Nov 2018 07:22 PM IST
Dead Body
Dead Body
ख़बर सुनें
दिल्ली के अम्बेडकर नगर में एक शख्स का शव पाया गया है। बताया जा रहा है कि वह विराट चौक के पास वाल्मीकि मंदिर में एक निर्माणाधीन इमारत के बेसमेंट में रहता था। 
मौके पर उस आदमी का मृत शरीर पाया गया। उसकी पहचान 34 वर्षीय बेरू के रूप में हुई है। वह उसी बेसमेंट में रहता था। जीवन यापन करने के लिए इधर-उधर नौकरी करता रहता था। 


 


