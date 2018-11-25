Delhi: Body of a man was found lying in basement of an under construction building at Valmiki Temple, near Virat Chowk in Ambedkar Nagar. Deceased identified as 34-yr-old Beru. He used to do odd jobs for survival & sleep in the basement where he was found dead. Accused absconding— ANI (@ANI) November 25, 2018
पोस्टमार्टम में भी गला दबाने से मौत की पुष्टि हुई है। उधर, रविवार को भी मोहल्ले में एहतियातन फोर्स तैनात रही।
25 नवंबर 2018