दिल्ली के बाजार खुले लेकिन नहीं दिख रही ईद की रौनक, ऑड-ईवन आधार पर खुलेंगी शराब की दुकानें

Delhi:Vegetable&fruit sellers in Daryaganj say that there is no excitement about Eid as celebrations have been marred by the pandemic. Haseen Malik,a seller says,"There is no fervour of Eid. There is some demand for fruits as it is summer but most of businesses are down".#COVID19 pic.twitter.com/nRuPt1oLKc— ANI (@ANI) May 23, 2020
Delhi: Police are checking temperature using a thermometer gun, of people who have arrived to make purchases at Okhla vegetable market amid the #CoronavirusPandemic. pic.twitter.com/cfUUSbprw0— ANI (@ANI) May 23, 2020
रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.