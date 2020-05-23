दिल्ली के बाजार खुले लेकिन नहीं दिख रही ईद की रौनक, ऑड-ईवन आधार पर खुलेंगी शराब की दुकानें

सार कोविड-19 महामारी के चलते हुए देशव्यापी लॉकडाउन का आज 60वां दिन है और ईद का त्योहार आने को है लेकिन हर साल की तरह इस साल ईद पर बाजारों में कोई रौनक नहीं है। वहीं लगातार दिल्ली-एनसीआर में संक्रमितों के आंकड़े भी बढ़ रहे हैं। शुक्रवार को जो आंकड़ा जारी किया गया उसमें दिल्ली में एक दिन में 660 संक्रमित मामले सामने आए। वहीं गुरुग्राम से लेकर नोएडा तक में रोजाना कई केस सामने आ रहे हैं। वहीं आज दिल्ली सरकार के आबकारी विभाग ने फैसला लिया है कि शराब की दुकानें ऑड-ईवन के आधार पर खुलेंगी। पढ़ें दिनभर के सभी अपडेट्स....

Delhi:Vegetable&fruit sellers in Daryaganj say that there is no excitement about Eid as celebrations have been marred by the pandemic. Haseen Malik,a seller says,"There is no fervour of Eid. There is some demand for fruits as it is summer but most of businesses are down".#COVID19 pic.twitter.com/nRuPt1oLKc