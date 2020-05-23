शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
Home ›   Delhi ›   Delhi NCR ›   lockdown 4 live updates of 23 may in delhi noida greater noida ghaziabad gurugram faridabad bulandshahr

दिल्ली के बाजार खुले लेकिन नहीं दिख रही ईद की रौनक, ऑड-ईवन आधार पर खुलेंगी शराब की दुकानें

अमर उजाला नेटवर्क, नई दिल्ली Updated Sat, 23 May 2020 10:20 AM IST
विज्ञापन
दरियागंज बाजार
दरियागंज बाजार - फोटो : एएनआई
ख़बर सुनें

सार

कोविड-19 महामारी के चलते हुए देशव्यापी लॉकडाउन का आज 60वां दिन है और ईद का त्योहार आने को है लेकिन हर साल की तरह इस साल ईद पर बाजारों में कोई रौनक नहीं है। वहीं लगातार दिल्ली-एनसीआर में संक्रमितों के आंकड़े भी बढ़ रहे हैं। शुक्रवार को जो आंकड़ा जारी किया गया उसमें दिल्ली में एक दिन में 660 संक्रमित मामले सामने आए। वहीं गुरुग्राम से लेकर नोएडा तक में रोजाना कई केस सामने आ रहे हैं। वहीं आज दिल्ली सरकार के आबकारी विभाग ने फैसला लिया है कि शराब की दुकानें ऑड-ईवन के आधार पर खुलेंगी। पढ़ें दिनभर के सभी अपडेट्स....

विस्तार

दिल्ली में खुलेंगी 66 निजी शराब की दुकानें
विज्ञापन

दिल्ली के आबकारी विभाग ने फैसला लिया है कि 66 निजी शराब की दुकानें शहर में खुलेंगी। इनका समय सुबह 9 बजे से शाम 6.30 बजे तक होगा और ये दुकानें ऑड-ईवन के आधार पर खुलेंगी।
दिल्ली के बाजारों में नहीं दिख रही ईद की रौनक
दिल्ली के दरियागंज बाजार के विक्रेताओं का कहना है कि इस साल ईद की रौनक बाजारों में नहीं है। हर साल जिस तरह से ईद से पहले बाजारों में चहल-पहल और खरीदारी बढ़ जाती थी वैसे इस बार नहीं है। एक विक्रेता का कहना है कि इस बार फलों की जरूर मांग है क्योंकि गर्मी का मौसम है लेकिन बाकी व्यापार मंदे चल रहे हैं।


ओखला सब्जी मंडी में स्क्रीनिंग के बाद जाने दे रहे अंदर
ओखला सब्जी मंडी में लोगों को थर्मल स्क्रीनिंग के बाद ही अंदर जाने दिया जा रहा है। 

 
अमर उजाला प्लस सब्सक्राइब करें और प्रीमियम एक्सपीरियंस पाएं
Click Here
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
coronavirus in delhi coronavirus in noida coronavirus in ghaziabad coronavirus in greater noida coronavirus in gurugram coronavirus in faridabad coronavirus in bulandshahr coronavirus coronavirus india lockdown in india covid-19 news covid19india

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

विज्ञापन

Spotlight

भारत में कोरोना (प्रतीकात्मक फोटो)
India News

भारत में कोरोना: आईसीएमआर ने अब तक 28 लाख से ज्यादा नमूनों का किया परीक्षण

23 मई 2020

Sonakshi Sinha
Moradabad

सोनाक्षी सिन्हा धोखाधड़ी केस: रोज किया पीएम, सीएम और डीजीपी को ट्वीट, 455 दिन की पूरी कहानी

23 मई 2020

विज्ञापन
सांकेतिक तस्वीर
Health & Fitness

कोरोना वायरस की वैक्सीन को लेकर अमेरिका के नामी वैज्ञानिक ने ऐसा क्यों कहा?

23 मई 2020

प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
Himachal Pradesh

मंडी में दो युवतियों समेत चार कोरोना पॉजिटिव

23 मई 2020

टिड्डी दल
India News

कोरोना और अम्फान के बीच देश पर एक और आफत, पाकिस्तान से आया संकट

23 मई 2020

विज्ञापन
स्वरा भास्कर और अशोक पंडित
Bollywood

ट्विटर पर स्वरा भास्कर से भिड़े अशोक पंडित, बोले- आपने तो खुद कागज दिखाने से मना कर दिया था

23 मई 2020

सांकेतिक तस्वीर
Gorakhpur

पाकिस्तान का उदाहरण देकर पढ़ाई अंग्रेजी तो मच गया हड़कंप, शिक्षिका की नौकरी पर बन आई, दी सफाई

23 मई 2020

Pakistan Plane Crash
World

पाकिस्तान में बीते 50 सालों में हुए बड़े विमान हादसे, यहां जानें पूरी टाइमलाइन

23 मई 2020

Indian Railways revises several conditions for 15 pair of special trains
India News

रेलवे ने 15 जोड़ी विशेष ट्रेनों के लिए टिकट बुकिंग के नियमों में किया बदलाव, पढ़ें क्या हैं नए दिशा-निर्देश

23 मई 2020

स्वास्थ्य मंत्री डॉ. हर्षवर्धन (फाइल फोटो)
India News

कोरोना संकट में भारत को मिली बड़ी जिम्मेदारी, स्वास्थ्य मंत्री हर्षवर्धन ने संभाला WHO बोर्ड के चेयरमैन का पद

23 मई 2020

विज्ञापन

Disclaimer


हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर और व्यक्तिगत अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें और लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश कर सकें। अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।
Agree
Election
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Lifestyle

Tools

Entertainment News

Sports News

Latest News

Trending News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2019-20 Amar Ujala Limited