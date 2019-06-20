शहर चुनें

गुरुग्रामः करंट लगने से पेड़ पर चढ़े तेंदुए की मौत, तार पर झूला शव

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, गुरुग्राम Updated Thu, 20 Jun 2019 10:03 AM IST
गुरुग्राम में तेंदुए की मौत
गुरुग्राम में तेंदुए की मौत - फोटो : ani
गुरुग्राम के मंडावर गांव में गुरुवार सुबह हुई तेंदुए की मौत पूरे गांव में कौतूहल का विषय बनी हुई है। दरअसल गुरुवार को सोहना जिले के गांव में एक तेंदुआ घुस आया जो एक पेड़ पर जाकर चढ़ गया।
उस पेड़ से लगते हुए हाईटेंशन तार गुजर रहे थे। उन तारों के संपर्क में आने से तेंदुए को बिजली का करंट लग गया और उसकी मौके पर ही मौत हो गई।

मृत तेंदुए का शव वहीं तार से झूल गया। इस घटना की जानकारी लोगों ने वन विभाग के अधिकारियों को दी जिसके बाद वह मौके पर पहुंचे हैं और तेंदुए के शव को उतारने का काम चल रहा है।


 

