शशि थरूर की बढ़ सकती हैं मुश्किलें, दिल्ली हाईकोर्ट में दी गई अग्रिम जमानत को चुनौती

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Tue, 21 Aug 2018 01:44 PM IST
lawyer moves delhi high court against shashi tharoor anticipatory bail in sunanda pushkar death case
सुनंदा पुष्कर मौत मामले में आरोपी बनाए गए कांग्रेस सांसद शशि थरूर की मुश्किलें बढ़ सकती हैं। पेशे से वकील एक शख्स ने दिल्ली हाईकोर्ट में थरूर की अग्रिम जमानत के खिलाफ याचिका दायर की है।
इस मामले में दिल्ली हाईकोर्ट ने पुलिस को स्टेटस रिपोर्ट जमा करने का आदेश दिया है। कोर्ट ने इस मामले की अगली सुनवाई 25 सितंबर को तय की है।

बता दें कि पटियाला हाउस कोर्ट ने सुनंदा पुष्कर मामले में शशि थरूर को आरोपी बनाया है। हालांकि कोर्ट ने उन्हें अग्रिम जमानत भी दे दी है। उन्हें बिना अदालत की इजाजत के देश से बाहर जाने पर भी रोक लगाई है।

