Lawyer moves Delhi High Court challenging anticipatory bail granted to Shashi Tharoor in Sunanda Pushkar death case. HC has asked for a status report from the Delhi Police on this plea. Next hearing on 25 September— ANI (@ANI) August 21, 2018
रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.
न्याय बोर्ड ने 14 साल के किशोर को उसकी इस हरकत के लिए 2 साल सिवनी के बाल संप्रेक्षण गृह भेजने का आदेश दे दिया।
21 अगस्त 2018